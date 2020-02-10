Samsung Galaxy S20 Cloud Blue BackSource: Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup will be made official tomorrow, February 11. We can't wait for the phones to finally be unveiled to the world, even if we already know virtually everything about them.

Over the years, Samsung has been known to offer some pretty great colors for its smartphones. For the S20, we're expecting a total of four colors — Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black.

Looking through the AC forums, here's what our members have to say about this year's colors.

sulla1965

yeah I'm not feeling that light blue at all. I really liked the Blue note 10+, shame they didn't offer it for the S20. I'm dismayed they didn't even offer black for the S20. Looks like I may have to go with the 20+ then.

pags11

Planning on going with cosmic grey.

kamikazeeMC

Pink! Lucky I want the smaller S20. If the colours of the S20 and S20+ were swapped, I would probably fold and get the bigger phone, just to have pink..

onthecouchagain

Probably gray or black S20+ Though I'm a little disappointed by this year's color options.

How about you? Which Galaxy S20 color do you plan on buying?

