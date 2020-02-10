Samsung's Galaxy S20 lineup will be made official tomorrow, February 11. We can't wait for the phones to finally be unveiled to the world, even if we already know virtually everything about them.

Over the years, Samsung has been known to offer some pretty great colors for its smartphones. For the S20, we're expecting a total of four colors — Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Grey, and Cosmic Black.

Looking through the AC forums, here's what our members have to say about this year's colors.

How about you? Which Galaxy S20 color do you plan on buying?

