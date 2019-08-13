The smartphone market is filled with more competition than ever before. Premium smartphones are doing everything in their power to justify high price tags, value flagships offer high-end experiences for hundreds of dollars less, and the mid-range space is all about delivering the most possible bang-for-your-buck.

As such, the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ need to really stand out as something special if Samsung wants them to succeed in this crowded industry.

Recently, some of our AC forum members took some time to share what about the new Notes they like the best.

msm0511

It's not really one feature for me, but the overall package. I change phones a good bit, but don't necessarily use Samsung that much. I had the Note 7, S7 Edge, and S8+. I'm hoping to get a chance to really get used to the Spen this time around since I didn't get to keep the Note 7 very long.

Dimas de Leon

My main one is super fast charging, 2nd is its size and 3rd is the improved cameras.

AQPerry

Guess my experience is unique, I was really on the fence between this and the One Plus 7 Pro, pretty much just a click away from getting the 7 Pro on Amazon until they announced that the Note 10+ can do 3D modeling templates, I do a bit of 3D printing so that made me jump without hesitation! 3D scanning cameras that need to get plugged into a computer and are still a 50/50 chance of coming out...

sweetypie31

I'm liking the new spen features. I haven't always utilized my s pen as much as I should. The new features are making me want to try use the spen more. I'm not a big fan of the gestures that we have on the note 9 phone , but I like the new gestures on the s pen.

Now, we want to hear from you. What's your favorite Galaxy Note 10 feature?

