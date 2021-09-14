We talk a lot about the parts inside an Android phone here. That's what we do, and the bits and pieces that make up a phone are a big part of what makes one good or bad. You'll read plenty of abbreviations for the distinct parts in reviews and comparisons alike. Sometimes it's easy to forget that not everyone is a technophile who understands what all these names and acronyms mean. Some of these terms are important to understand, though, and the SoC is one of them. It's also a pretty simple concept for an extremely complex part that can make all the difference when it comes to the actual day-to-day performance of the phone you have now and the phone you might buy next. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more SoC means System on Chip

The generic definition of a System on Chip is an integrated circuit that builds an entire platform onto it. Typically you'll find things like a CPU, a GPU, input and output ports, memory and cache, and more built into an SoC depending on what its purpose is. Because personal computers predate the smartphone, much of the jargon used inside a desktop PC has worked its way over, and so you also hear the terms chip or chipset used to describe a smartphone SoC. We're specifically talking about a mobile device SoC in this article, which means one found inside a phone, a tablet, or a wearable. All mobile devices have an SoC — the best Android phones as well as the cheapest need one to do anything more than look good. And each of those SoCs is typically filled with the same components. The Central Processing Unit (CPU) . Every device that electronically performs calculations needs some sort of processor, and a CPU is a type that not only performs those calculations but also acts as a gateway for all electronic operations. When you tap the screen to type a letter on the keyboard or hit a link to open a webpage, the CPU handles the task — hence the name "central."

. Every device that electronically performs calculations needs some sort of processor, and a CPU is a type that not only performs those calculations but also acts as a gateway for all electronic operations. When you tap the screen to type a letter on the keyboard or hit a link to open a webpage, the CPU handles the task — hence the name "central." The Graphical Processing Unit (GPU) . Calculations involving the display geometry and everything that appears on it funnels through the GPU. Some tasks are performed by the GPU directly through APIs like Open GL or Vulkan, while others are fed to the GPU from the CPU, so they can simply be drawn on the screen in the right spot at the right time.

. Calculations involving the display geometry and everything that appears on it funnels through the GPU. Some tasks are performed by the GPU directly through APIs like Open GL or Vulkan, while others are fed to the GPU from the CPU, so they can simply be drawn on the screen in the right spot at the right time. Signal Processors . Some tasks are better suited to be handled individually by a dedicated processor. Usually, these are more complex tasks that either need to be handled quickly or shouldn't tie up the CPU, so they are handed off to dedicated processors. On many phones, you'll find dedicated processors for the camera (ISP), sensor data and file manipulation (DSP), and dedicated AI tasks.

. Some tasks are better suited to be handled individually by a dedicated processor. Usually, these are more complex tasks that either need to be handled quickly or shouldn't tie up the CPU, so they are handed off to dedicated processors. On many phones, you'll find dedicated processors for the camera (ISP), sensor data and file manipulation (DSP), and dedicated AI tasks. Multimedia codecs (encoder and decoder) . Video and audio files usually need some sort of digital conversion, and device encoders and decoders handle them faster and use less power than the CPU.

. Video and audio files usually need some sort of digital conversion, and device encoders and decoders handle them faster and use less power than the CPU. Wireless communications. This includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, and 5G radios in addition to more niche technologies like NFC or Wi-Fi Direct. These are the assemblies that allow your phone to communicate with the outside world. A mobile device doesn't have to have all of these parts integrated into its SoC, but some like the CPU and GPU will always be present. You'll also find plenty of crossover into the chips that power things like Chromebooks and even a more "traditional" stand-alone CPU from Intel (which usually integrates cache and internal memory as well as a GPU).

There is no absolute right or wrong way to build an SoC; manufacturers should tailor SoCs for the devices it powers. It's also not a part made by the phone maker; even Samsung builds mobile SoCs for Galaxy devices in a completely separate business division. What makes an SoC great?