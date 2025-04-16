Welcome to Tech Talk, a weekly column about the things we use and how they work. We try to keep it simple here so everyone can understand how and why the gadget in your hand does what it does.

Things might get a little technical from time to time because that's the nature of tech — it can be complicated and intricate. Together we can break it all down and make it accessible, though!

Why does my phone get so hot?

Ever picked up your phone after a long session of scrolling, gaming, or watching videos and noticed it's a little… warm? Or maybe even downright hot? You're not alone! It's a common experience, and while it can be a bit alarming, there's always a perfectly logical explanation. Let's dive into why our trusty pocket computers get a little heated.

First things first—some parts inside your phone or tablet are meant to get hot. They can get crazy hot and peel the skin off of you if you touch them. Things like microprocessors typically run upwards of 75 degrees C and can get a lot hotter.

Those same parts can also be damaged by heat. It's the phone maker's job to pull the extra away and manage everything to keep it cool enough. Some do better than others.

The next time you hear some phone manufacturing executive telling you about heat pipes, this is what they're talking about.

Some things make your phone run hot. If you are using it for a loooong period, like you're playing a game, things are under load, and that processor gets extra hot. Things like a bad network connection, being in direct sunlight, or sitting in a hot car can also make things extra toasty.

Charging is a big culprit, too. Charging, especially fast-charging, creates heat as your battery gets excited. Properly managing this is important, or you might end up with a broken phone or worse.

All this matters. besides getting warm in your hands, heat can degrade the battery, cause the phone's performance to be sluggish due to thermal throttling, or even damage the very same components that are causing the heat.

Here's the thing — your phone probably never gets hot enough to catch fire or to cause damage to the parts. It may feel too warm to hold, but that's often within normal operating temps and all is fine.

The company that made your phone has to do two things to keep it within the correct operating temperatures: pull away the heat from the chip, and slow the chip down when it gets too hot. In extreme cases, your phone might have to shut off for a while.

Since most phones are too thin to have a tiny fan inside (RedMagic says hello!), the heat needs to be moved away passively. Parts inside need to absorb the heat and "vent" it off, where it won't cause much harm. When it starts to heat up, the processor is forced to slow down until things are back to normal.

Phones like the Google Pixel 6 were notorious for throttling because of heat, but while we hated it, it was working as designed. The design simply needed some improvements.

There are a few things you can do if your phone is constantly getting too hot, but really you shouldn't have to do anything if the phone maker did its job. We all know how that plays out sometimes.

Avoid using it for hours on end, especially doing something like playing games. You might have to stop using your favorite case, or try a different charger. Always keep your phone out of direct sun, like sitting on your cars dash.

If you noticed things getting hot suddenly, check any new apps you might have installed. Some of them love to keep doing things behind the scenes and using the processor makes it hot.

If none of this helps, you might have to talk to the company that made your phone and see what it has to say.

A little warmth is normal

Remember, a little warmth is perfectly normal. Your phone is a powerful device, and it generates heat as it works. However, if your phone is consistently overheating or becoming uncomfortably hot, it's worth investigating.

If you're concerned about your phone's temperature, consider contacting your phone's manufacturer or a qualified technician. They can help diagnose any potential issues and ensure your phone stays cool and healthy.

Hopefully, this helps you understand why your phone sometimes feels a little toasty. Stay cool!