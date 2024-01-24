OnePlus 12 teardown reveals a monster cooling system inside

What you need to know

Zack Nelson's teardown on JerryRigEverything reveals a massive cooling system inside the OnePlus 12.

The teardown exposes a split battery setup, which allows simultaneous recharging through 50W wireless charging or a faster 100W wired connection.

The standout feature is the two-layer vapor chamber, named Cryo Velocity Vapor Chamber, covering an impressive 9,140 mm² area for efficient heat dissipation.

The OnePlus 12 boasts improved cooling and gaming capabilities, and a new teardown has revealed two massive vapor chambers inside, the biggest seen in a smartphone.

A recent teardown video by Zack Nelson from the JerryRigEverything channel for the OnePlus 12 gives us a deeper look into the phone's internal cooling system, highlighting its impressive size—likely the largest among the leading Android phones.

Nelson started with a casual back-opening using a heat gun. As the layers peel away in his teardown spectacle, we witness the unveiling of the 50W wireless charger. As he goes on, the bottom speaker and battery get their moment in the spotlight.

The real showstopper is when he peels off the screen, exposing the monstrous "Dual Cryo Velocity Vapor Chambers." The teardown spills the juicy details, like the split battery setup that lets both halves charge at the same time, whether you're using the 50W wireless charging or plugging in with a 100W wired method.

The phone's massive cooling system is likely because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside the phone needs some serious cooling action. This dual-layer setup has a slim gap filled with a bit of fluid, which circulates through capillary action.

OnePlus goes all out with rubber rings, gaskets, and a bunch of ribbon cable connectors around the USB-C port to keep things water-resistant. But the real headliner is the massive two-layer vapor chamber getting up close with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the display, making sure things stay cool.

The stacked vapor chambers occupy a massive 9,140 mm² area to cool things down. More surface area means more heat dissipates.

So, while vapor chambers for phone cooling aren't exactly new, OnePlus spices things up with this dual-chamber design. This vapor system isn't just here to keep the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's temperature in check; it also keeps the batteries and the wireless charging system cool too.