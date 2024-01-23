OnePlus 12 debut embodies gaming and speed with its cheaper 12R sibling

What you need to know

The OnePlus 12 and 12R have made their global debut with the former packing even more performance and strength for mobile gamers.

The OnePlus 12 delivers a slightly larger 6.8-inch 2K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a 5,400mAh battery.

The cheaper OnePlus 12 features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 alongside a 5,500mAh battery.

Users can grab both for pre-order today, however, the OnePlus 12 goes for $799 in the U.S. in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R have finally been launched globally, and the Chinese OEM is giving us a clear look at both phones as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The company's reveal of the dual flagship phones begins with the OnePlus 12, an "all-around" device tailored for "performance and unparalleled experience." To begin, the OnePlus 12 delivers a slightly larger 6.8-inch 2K 120Hz refresh rate display than the OnePlus 11. Its display comes in at 2K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum of 4,500 nits of brightness.

The company also supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming, which drops its brightness to 70 nits for better eye comfort.

Internally, the latest OnePlus flagship is strengthened by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The next-gen chip provides a 30% boost to the CPU alongside a 25% increase in its GPU.

Cooling such power is done by OnePlus' newly introduced Dual Cryo-velocity Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling system. The press release adds this cooling system "revolutionizes" how coolant flows through the Android phone, reducing heat build-up during gaming, video editing, and charging cycles.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

On the back, the OnePlus 12 features a triple camera array consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP wide-angled lens. This 4th-gen Hasselblad camera housing offers the RAW HDR algorithm and Hasselblad portrait mode. The front-facing selfie camera arrives at 32MP.

The OnePlus 12 beats its predecessor once more with its larger 5,400mAh battery. With its 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, OnePlus estimates the phone can go from 1% to 100% in 26 minutes. In North America, this number shifts as the phone offers 80W fast charging and an estimated 30-minute wait time from zero to fully charged.

Moreover, OnePlus is introducing 50W AIRVOOC (wireless charging) for the flagship device, as well.

For storage, consumers will find the following RAM/internal storage variants: 12/256GB and 16/512GB. OnePlus adds that users can suspend their apps in the background for an estimated 72 hours with the latter variation. Even more about the OnePlus 12 can be learned through our complete review of the product. However, users can begin pre-ordering the device for $799 in the U.S. in Silky Black and Flowy Emerald.

(Image credit: OnePlus )

For the first time, the cheaper OnePlus 12R is now available globally alongside the beefier top-of-the-line model. This model delivers a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate LTPO 4.0 screen. The Chinese OEM states the 12R features an "intelligent dynamic refresh rate," enabling it to switch from 1Hz to 120Hz quicker to help save users' battery lives and improve its performance.

The OnePlus 12R uses the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship SoC, which is stated to aid in its performance. Cooling this off is the same Dual Cryo-velocity Vapor Chamber that the top flagship model features.

The circular camera housing comprises a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Meanwhile, there is a 5,500mAh battery backed by 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Like its sibling, this charging strength drops to 80W in North America, meaning consumers will see a slightly longer charge time.

Interested users will find the following RAM/internal storage variants: 8/128GB and 16/256GB. Available for pre-order, the OnePlus 12R can be grabbed for $499 and $599 in Iron Gray and Cool Blue colorways.