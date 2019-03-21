Best answer: The Moto G7 is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This wraps around both the front and rear of the device to offer the most protection.

What kind of Gorilla Glass is used?

The Moto G7 features Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is both damage and scratch-resistant. Additionally, the glass is used on the front and back of the G7, ensuring that your handset will be protected from scratches and some drops.

Corning has been developing its Gorilla Glass over quite some time, as the company is up to Gorilla Glass 6. That doesn't mean that Gorilla Glass 3 is worthless, but it's just another way for Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo, to keep its costs down.

Gorilla Glass 3 was announced back in 2013 and subsequently shown off during CES that same year. Many handsets have since been released with this glass included, and as we see from the Moto G7, more are still coming.

What is Gorilla Glass?

Corning is the name of the company behind the Gorilla Glass, and the company has been around for over 160 years after being founded in 1851. Over the years, its glass products have been developed, improved, and new methods were discovered until the company arrived at "Gorilla Glass".

Essentially, Gorilla Glass is primarily a "damage-resistant" glass, which holds up against scratches, drops, and almost anything else you can throw at it. The material has even made its way into the windshields of some cars over the years.