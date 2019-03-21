Best answer: The Moto G7 is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. This wraps around both the front and rear of the device to offer the most protection.
What kind of Gorilla Glass is used?
The Moto G7 features Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which is both damage and scratch-resistant. Additionally, the glass is used on the front and back of the G7, ensuring that your handset will be protected from scratches and some drops.
Corning has been developing its Gorilla Glass over quite some time, as the company is up to Gorilla Glass 6. That doesn't mean that Gorilla Glass 3 is worthless, but it's just another way for Motorola and its parent company, Lenovo, to keep its costs down.
Gorilla Glass 3 was announced back in 2013 and subsequently shown off during CES that same year. Many handsets have since been released with this glass included, and as we see from the Moto G7, more are still coming.
What is Gorilla Glass?
Corning is the name of the company behind the Gorilla Glass, and the company has been around for over 160 years after being founded in 1851. Over the years, its glass products have been developed, improved, and new methods were discovered until the company arrived at "Gorilla Glass".
Essentially, Gorilla Glass is primarily a "damage-resistant" glass, which holds up against scratches, drops, and almost anything else you can throw at it. The material has even made its way into the windshields of some cars over the years.
At the time, Gorilla Glass 3 was the best-of-the-best that smartphone manufacturers could implement and its primary focus was on scratch and damage resistance. With the release of Gorilla Glass 4, Corning began focusing more on "breakage" and continues to develop that technology to this day.
Now that we are in 2019, Corning has created new iterations of its glass, bringing us up to Gorilla Glass 6. The primary difference between Gorilla Glass 3 and Gorilla Glass 6 comes down to what kind of damage the glass itself can withstand.
With Gorilla Glass 3, the focus comes down to being more scratch-resistant, which is great if you want to throw your keys in the same pocket as your phone. The downside to this is that your Moto G7 may be more prone to shattered glass in the event that you accidentally drop it. Gorilla Glass 6 is completely opposite, as the glass is more prone to being scratched, but should be able to withstand accidental (or intentional) drops.
