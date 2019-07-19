Earlier this week, a report came out indicating that Google's Android Q update will bring One UI 2.0 to Samsung phones.

Samsung introduced One UI last year with Android Pie, ushering in a brand new design language for its phones and an emphasis on reachability throughout the entire interface.

We aren't expecting as drastic of a change between One UI 1.0 and One UI 2.0 compared to the shift we got last year, but even so, there are already a few people in the AC forums talking about it.