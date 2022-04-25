What color Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 should you buy?

There are lots of fantastic true wireless earbuds on the market today, but no company puts out as many high-quality buds as consistently as Samsung. The Galaxy Buds 2 are now available, and as the successor to one of our favorite pairs of buds from 2020 — the Galaxy Buds Plus — they look and sound amazing. The Galaxy Buds 2 come in five fun flavors, but what are the best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 colors for you? Our favorite is the Lavender variety, but all the options featured are great. So let's take a closer look.

Galaxy Buds 2 — Lavender $130 at Samsung Perfectly purple We're a sucker for colorful technology, and the fact is that Samsung has made some of the prettiest purple gadgets around for several years now. Its Galaxy S20 FE and S21 phones came in a soft and inviting lavender shade, and that legacy is carried on here with the Lavender Galaxy Buds 2. In fact, you can pair these with the new Lavender Galaxy Z Flip 3 to form the perfect Galaxy bundle. Galaxy Buds 2 — Olive $130 at Samsung Olive these buds You don't often see green mobile tech products, especially earbuds, but these Olive Galaxy Buds 2 manage to pull off the look quite nicely. Like the Lavender buds above, these will pair well with the Green Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Mystic Green Galaxy Note 20. Come to think of it, the color name is quite appropriate. They do look like little olives in your ears! Galaxy Buds 2 — White $130 at Samsung Classic earbud style White has been the quintessential earbud color ever since the days of the original iPod, and this version of the Galaxy Buds 2 brings that look up to current style standards. No matter your hair color, outfit, or phone tint, these will go great with any ensemble. Plus, they're easier to spot if/when you drop them on the floor, couch, or trail. Galaxy Buds 2 - Graphite $130 at Samsung Stealth mode If subtlety is your preference, but white is not your jam, then the Graphite Galaxy Buds 2 are probably the ones you want. Like the White buds, these will go with any gadget or outfit, and they're much less likely to show dirt or grime. In addition, they have a nice, matte finish which blends in better than shinier buds. Plus, black (Graphite) is cool. That's just science. Galaxy Buds 2 - Maison Kitsune Editions $210 at Samsung Collector's Edition Samsung is all about customization these days, from its bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 3 to all of the watch band customization options with the Galaxy Watch 4. It has even partnered with popular Parisian fashion and music brand Maison Kitsuné to offer special edition Galaxy Buds 2 cases and buds. Galaxy Buds 2 - Onyx View at Best Buy View at Amazon View at Samsung Basic in black If you tend to sway towards the more traditional, the latest addition is Onyx, which is effectively a shiny, classic black that'll pair nicely with whatever phone or case color you own. They'll stand out in your ears, but if you want others to know you're wearing earbuds, they'll also make a statement. Note, however, that this finish hasn't yet officially launched in North America and there's no word yet on when it might arrive.

So, which pair of Galaxy Buds 2 is right for you?

What's great about Samsung products these days is that they often come in a number of colorways. That includes its phones, but also its earbuds. Not only can you get a color that matches you but also your phone. The Galaxy Buds 2 comes in multiple colors, and there are more still being added.

It's tough to pick the best-looking pair of Galaxy Buds 2, but we will go with the Lavender hue if we're forced to. They're pretty, they color match nicely with some of the best-looking Samsung phones, and they're different enough without being garish. Of course, you could say the same for the Olive Buds 2, but it just comes down to personal preference. The Graphite and White options will probably have the widest appeal, and you certainly can't go wrong with either of those choices. Whichever pair you choose, know that you will get some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now.