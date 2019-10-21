I always appreciate it when tech companies take chances with colors and styles, so I immediately gravitated toward this beautiful Sky blue color option. It brings in an unexpected splash of color without really clashing with your home decor. Google managed to add just the right amount of blue without making it glow like last year's aqua-tinted version. This hue goes nicely in bedrooms and bathrooms in particular, where you might want a little calm and tranquility to go with your tunes.

Baby blue Sky The Nest Mini Sky color brings a bit of chill to your hectic home life. It can stand out hung up on the wall, or just as easily blend in with most surroundings. $49 at B&H

Orange you glad it made this one?

This one is for those of you who aren't afraid of taking chances and who aren't afraid of a little color. As much as this particular product is not for me, I can totally appreciate why Nest is offering it. After all, a little bit of color never hurt anybody, and we deserve to have our living spaces have a little bit of flair. Bonus: if you're one of the lucky ones to secure an Oh So Orange Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, then you can color match to your Nest Mini! One thing that Nest really got right with this bright color was matching the plastic base to the fabric covering. Amazon recently added a pretty Plum color to their Echo Dot (3rd Gen) line, but it is oddly unsettling to me to see that fine fabric juxtaposed with a white plastic top and bottom.

Colorful Coral Coral Coral seems to be the new hotness right now, and we're not mad. Pick one of these pucks up to go with your Oh So Orange Pixel 4. $49 at B&H

Sleek like charcoal

Not only is this Nest Mini color sleek as hell, but it also has a subtle enough design that it will look great wherever you want to place it. It also has that classic speaker look, so it should blend in well with other speakers and electronic equipment that you might already have around your home. If you don't want to rock the boat too much and prefer to futureproof your style, this is the Nest Mini to get. It may give off a masculine vibe, but the soft contours of the fabric and rounded shape make it the perfect complement for any fashion identity.

Dark Mode Charcoal Don't be fooled that this is third on our list. We are pretty sure this stealthy speaker will be the top seller this year. $49 at B&H

Chalk up another great speaker to Nest

Some people just want their gadgets to do their job and stay out of the way. For those people, I say get the Chalk color. Now that you can mount the Mini to your walls, it should blend in nicely with white/off white paint, or perched on a light-colored cabinet or shelf. Even though its style is low-key, it still has a refined look that will make you proud to feature this speaker prominently in your home. Let the rest of your home represent your personality, and the Chalk colored Nest Mini will sit in the background and just do its job.