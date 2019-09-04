On Cloud 9 with Cloud Sliver Silver is a popular choice for a smartwatch and we're glad to see that Samsung honored that sentiment by keeping it in the rotation with the Cloud Silver variant. Whether you go with the 40 mm or the 44 mm model, you'll be able to sport this bad boy on any occasion. Once again, you'll be free to swap out bands for whatever you find most appealing. The Cloud Silver will look great when you're out on a hike with the fluoroelastomer band or if you dress it up for a night out on the town with a stainless steel band. The choice is all yours.

Pretty in Pink Gold Samsung surely tried something different with the Pink Gold variant, which is much softer and more feminine than the Rose Gold option offered by the original Galaxy Watch Active lineup. This was a bold move to say the least, but it will appeal to those who are going for a specific look with their smartwatch. You can even dress it up with a colorful floral band if you really want to turn heads. Don't worry if pink isn't your jam. You can always opt for the stainless steel gold variant instead.

Back in black

You really can't go wrong with a classic black smartwatch, especially when it comes in a gorgeous stainless steel model. If you're not a fan of the Aqua Black aluminum variant, this is an ideal alternative. There's no such thing as a dull moment with the black stainless steel Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can count on this smartwatch to keep your fashion sense in check at all times.

Sleek and shiny When you're looking to remain timeless with your smartwatch, silver is always an excellent choice. What's more, you won't ever have to worry about the Silver stainless steel variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 going out of style. Take a moment to close your eyes and envision yourself navigating phone calls, text messages, and social media right from your wrist. With the LTE stainless steel model in Silver, this dream can easily become reality.

Digging for gold