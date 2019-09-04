Less than a year after the release of the Galaxy Watch Active, we're about to receive a new-and-improved second edition. It boasts some exciting new features, like optional LTE connectivity, an electrocardiogram feature for detecting irregular heartbeat, and much more. There are six watch colors to choose from, but which one is best for you?
- Unique yet subtle: Aluminum Aqua Black
- Cloud 9: Aluminum Cloud Silver
- Pretty in pink gold: Aluminum Pink Gold
- Back in black: Stainless Steel Black
- Sleek and shiny: Stainless Steel Silver
- Digging for gold: Stainless Steel Gold
Unique yet subtle: Aluminum Aqua BlackStaff pick
Samsung has always been good about providing a decent amount of color options with its releases even if they stay more or less the same. The second edition brings a refreshing new Aqua Black that's new to the Galaxy Watch Active family.
Cloud 9: Aluminum Cloud Silver
If you want a smartwatch that will match with pretty much everything, this is an ideal option. While there was a silver version with the last release, this one comes in an eye-catching shade that shines brighter than ever before.
Pretty in pink gold: Aluminum Pink Gold
Rose gold tends to be another common option in smartwatch lineups, but Samsung made a bold move with this release. The aluminum models offer a Pink Gold option, which is admittedly more pink than it is gold, but it sure is pretty.
Back in black: Stainless Steel Black
If you were hoping to go with a classic black, you're in luck. The stainless steel models, also available in 40 mm and 44 mm, offer a beautiful black variant that won't disappoint. The standard 20 mm leather strap is a nice touch, too.
Sleek and shiny: Stainless Steel Silver
Silver tends to be a fairly common option when it comes to smartwatches. If you like the Cloud Silver aluminum model but you were hoping for LTE connectivity, this stainless steel model in Silver is a great choice.
Digging for gold: Stainless Steel Gold
The Pink Gold aluminum model is a nice option; that is if pink is your color. Many users are going to prefer a more neutral gold that doesn't have hints of pink. Fortunately, this stainless steel gold model is the perfect pick.
Aqua black is unique yet subtle
The new aqua black aluminum variant is unique to say the least. The original release of the Galaxy Watch Active offered a green variant but this one is more subtle, which is a welcome change. This lightweight aluminum model is available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes.
In fact, at first glance, it'll probably look like an ordinary shade of black to most people. Upon closer inspection, you'll see deep hints of aqua that make this watch stand out. Samsung has plenty of band options, but a fluoroelastomer strap comes standard. The good news is these smartwatches take 20 mm interchangeable bands, so you can always switch to something more fitting in the future.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Aqua Black
Looking for a unique color choice with your Galaxy Watch Active 2? If so, you'll be drawn in by the Aqua Black variant. It's not too flashy but still stands out.
On Cloud 9 with Cloud Sliver
Silver is a popular choice for a smartwatch and we're glad to see that Samsung honored that sentiment by keeping it in the rotation with the Cloud Silver variant. Whether you go with the 40 mm or the 44 mm model, you'll be able to sport this bad boy on any occasion.
Once again, you'll be free to swap out bands for whatever you find most appealing. The Cloud Silver will look great when you're out on a hike with the fluoroelastomer band or if you dress it up for a night out on the town with a stainless steel band. The choice is all yours.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Cloud Silver
You'll be on Cloud 9 with the Cloud Silver aluminum model. It keeps things simple and, most importantly, it blends well with any outfit or occasion.
Pretty in Pink Gold
Samsung surely tried something different with the Pink Gold variant, which is much softer and more feminine than the Rose Gold option offered by the original Galaxy Watch Active lineup.
This was a bold move to say the least, but it will appeal to those who are going for a specific look with their smartwatch. You can even dress it up with a colorful floral band if you really want to turn heads. Don't worry if pink isn't your jam. You can always opt for the stainless steel gold variant instead.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Pink Gold
Stay pretty in pink with the Pink Gold aluminum variant. While this will likely be a favorite among female smartwatch enthusiasts, it'll suit anyone who vibes with a bit of pink.
Back in black
You really can't go wrong with a classic black smartwatch, especially when it comes in a gorgeous stainless steel model. If you're not a fan of the Aqua Black aluminum variant, this is an ideal alternative.
There's no such thing as a dull moment with the black stainless steel Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can count on this smartwatch to keep your fashion sense in check at all times.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Black
There's a reason so many people opt for black when it comes to their accessories: it just works. Complete with a premium leather strap, you'll always feel fashionable.
Sleek and shiny
When you're looking to remain timeless with your smartwatch, silver is always an excellent choice. What's more, you won't ever have to worry about the Silver stainless steel variant of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 going out of style.
Take a moment to close your eyes and envision yourself navigating phone calls, text messages, and social media right from your wrist. With the LTE stainless steel model in Silver, this dream can easily become reality.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Silver
It's hard not to love a timeless silver watch, especially when it's as lovely as the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The LTE model has so many different uses and you'll look good taking advantage of them all.
Digging for gold
Samsung can certainly understand that pink isn't for everyone, which is probably why it offered this neutral alternative in the Gold stainless steel model, which comes in both 40 mm and 44 mm like the others.
While it's often advertised with a pink band of some sort, you can see that adding something more neutral like a brown leather strap really emphasizes the gold tones and keep things more traditional. Your band choice can easily change the whole look and feel of the watch.
Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Gold
Go gold or go home. This stainless steel model is going to keep you looking as sophisticated as ever when you sport your smartwatch, which will probably be 24/7 with this level of beauty.
You can sign up for pre-order on Samsung.com starting on Sept. 6. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be on sale Sept. 27.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best replacement straps for the TicWatch Pro
Replacements should always be on hand in case of an emergency. How about you try these ones out?
Spice up your style with a new band for your Garmin Vivoactive 3
Tired of the same old routine with your Vivoactive 3 smartwatch? It's probably time to spice things up with a new band and, boy, do we have options for you.
The best replacement bands for your Samsung Gear Fit 2
The Samsung Gear Fit 2 is a pretty good fitness band that includes a feature typically found on smartwatches: the ability to swap out the 22mm bands for other colors or styles. Find your new look with one of these Gear Fit 2 bands.