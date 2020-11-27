Black Friday is the perfect time to score a deal on an Android smartwatch, and some of the best out there are from Amazfit. Owned by Huami, the Amazfit brand offers a wide range of wearables, from simple fitness bands to high-end smartwatches. This Black Friday deal at B&H saves you $50 on the popular Amazfit GTS smartwatch. This device may look like an Apple Watch, but it is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy.

I've tried and tested numerous smartwatches and fitness trackers over the past several years, and outside of the obvious players like Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung, the brand that has impressed me the most has been Amazfit. Not only do they make solid trackers, but they have a whole range of beautiful looking and high-performing smartwatches. One of my favorites out of these is the GTS.

At first glance, you may look at the GTS and think that it's nothing more than an Apple Watch clone, and while it does bear a striking resemblance, there's much more to it than that. For starters, the GTS works with Android smartphones and does a fantastic job of relaying notifications, tracking your heart rate, and giving you insights into your workouts and overall activity. It has a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display, and unlike the Apple Watch, it can last for two weeks on a single charge!

The GTS is available in classic hues such as black, gold, and gray, as well as festive blue, orange, and pink colors. I'm leaning towards the blue one because I like that particular shade. It goes well with the Twilight Blue Echo Dot that I recently reviewed, and also my favorite color of the Fire HD 10 tablet.

If you want the newest version of this watch and don't mind spending a bit more, you can pick up the GTS 2 for $180 right now.