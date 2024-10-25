Uh, Amazon's early Black Friday sale just knocked the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to its lowest price EVER — what's the deal with this deal?

If you're hoping to find a great Samsung Galaxy Watch deal this holiday season, you may not need to wait for the Black Friday sales to save big. The early offers this year have been no joke, and I'm starting to wonder how retailers plan to top these discounts when the big day finally arrives. For example, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon today and save a whopping 35% on your purchase, no strings attached. That's the biggest discount that the top-rated smartwatch has ever received, and it's not even November yet!

One of last year's best smartwatches just crashed to a record low price

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: $399.99 $259.99 at Amazon Donning a stylish look and real rotating bezel, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic continues to impress in 2024 with snappy Exynos performance, loads of accurate health and fitness tracking metrics, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pick up the watch from Amazon today and you'll score a record-smashing 35% discount.

The new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra came out a few months ago, and while those two might be among the best Android smartwatches ever built, we missed the rotating bezel and timeless design found on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Sure, as we found in our Galaxy Watch Ultra vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comparison guide, the newer Samsung watches come with a considerable performance boost over their predecessors, but that's not to say the Watch 6 Classic is going to be a drag with casual, day-to-day use. For most folks, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is going to be a sufficiently well-rounded, high-performance smartwatch that does what you need it to do. You get a ton of accurate health and fitness tracking metrics alongside GPS/NFC support, several more years of Wear OS upgrades, and plenty of RAM for your needs.

If you want the best that Wear OS has to offer and you can afford it, go for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but for everyone else, this Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal is a steal.