I tested dozens of smartwatches in 2023, and these are the Black Friday watch deals I wouldn't miss

Black Friday has pretty much begun, and thankfully, most of the best smartwatches available are included in the discount lineup. But oftentimes it's the older or inferior models with the best prices; instead, I'm here to help you choose the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available.

As Senior Editor of Wearables for Android Central, I've tested dozens of watches this year from Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit, Polar, COROS, Amazfit, and others, using everything from Wear OS to watchOS. I'm familiar enough with the major smartwatch and fitness brands to help you choose great deals like 38% off the brand-new Fitbit Charge 6, 23% off the Galaxy Watch 6, or 50% off the Garmin Venu 2S.

Most of the best Android smartwatches or fitness watches have great discounts available now, and so long as the site labels the price as a "Black Friday" price, that's essentially a guarantee from them that the price won't fall lower except for any unforeseen lightning deals. So unless you want to sit at your computer all Black Friday, there's no reason to wait anymore for these deals!

Keep reading to see all of the smartwatch deals that are available now, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep updating this list with new offers until Cyber Monday (and beyond).

Best Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon Our #1-ranked Android smartwatch, which only launched a few months ago, is already about as cheap as your typical last-gen watch or budget fitness watch. We've never seen a price this low and aren't likely to see it again until well into 2024. If you're interested in upgrading, now's the time. Price comparison: Best Buy - $229 | Walmart - $229

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Watch 6 and 6 Classic share all the same software tricks and hardware specs, except that the Classic is heavier thanks to the stylish stainless steel. So why upgrade? Aside from its "classic" look, this model brings back the rotating bezel for more exact physical controls, which we really enjoyed in our testing. Again, we've yet to see the price dip this low, so no reason to wait if you want one. Price comparison: Best Buy - $349 | Walmart - $349

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT: $379.99 $179 at Walmart 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing an excellent $200 discount, thanks to the folks at Walmart. Essentially, you're getting this for about $200 less than the new Watch 6 Classic, for if you want the style and Wear OS integration and don't care that it won't get the same number of years of software support. Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99

Best Black Friday Pixel Watch & Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: $100 $69.95 at Best Buy The Fitbit Inspire 3 isn't as advanced as the new Charge 6, lacking the built-in GPS and advanced health sensors. But it has the essentials built into a tiny tracker that's so comfortable, you'll barely notice it on your wrist. Its color AMOLED display is small, but has enough room for basic notifications. Price comparison: Amazon - $69.95

Fitbit Charge 6: $160 $99.99 at Best Buy Fitbit's new tracker is a month old, and you can already save $60 off the full price. That's bound to be frustrating for people who pre-ordered one, but at least you're in luck! I gave the Fitbit Charge 6 a 4.5-star rating, calling it the best fitness tracker available, thanks to its comfortable design, Google Maps support, and tons of health sensors. Price comparison: Amazon - $99.95

Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon Should you buy the 1st-gen Pixel Watch, or the new Pixel Watch 2 for $150 more? That's the challenging question that Black Friday is making you answer. But the Pixel Watch is still an excellent device with years of support left; you can see our Pixel Watch 2 vs. 1 guide to help you decide. Since the newer watch isn't likely to get a Black Friday deal, there's no reason to wait if you want to save money. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99

Fitbit Versa 4: $200 $149.95 at Best Buy Want to dive into the Fitbit ecosystem, only with a much better display than the Charge 6 offers? The Versa 4 doesn't have the same health sensors, but in most other respects it's similar, from health reports and sleep tracking to new Google apps. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.95 | Walmart - $152

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $316.67 at Amazon The brand-new Pixel Watch 2 is our second-favorite Android watch behind the Galaxy Watch 6, and many of our staff prefer it because of the gorgeous edge-to-edge display, extra storage, and Material You UI, among other reasons. It has all the health sensors of a Fitbit Sense 2, but the third-party apps and Google Assistant support that Fitbits lack. While $33 off isn't a massive deal, we didn't expect any deal this early, so it's up to you to decide whether to wait a few months for something better or not. Price comparison: Best Buy - $349

Best Black Friday Wear OS deals

Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5: $349 $244 at Amazon (with $105 coupon clipped) Another pick on our best Android watches list, this model has the same processor and RAM as the Pixel Watch, but with superior battery life, easily lasting multiple days. It's an alternative to the long-lived Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with faster performance (though perhaps less software support) for a much lower price. Price comparison: Walmart - $244

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: $229 $179 at Amazon The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has similar specs to the standard Gen 6, but with a sleeker design with its stainless steel case and hybrid elements, along with unique "wellness" software. With Wear OS 3 built-in and Google Assistant finally added earlier this year, it's a solid budget option at this Black Friday price. Price comparison: Walmart - $244

Best Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Venu 2S: $400 $199 at Amazon Though you may want to spend more for the recent Venu 3, the Venu 2S gives you a similarly stylish AMOLED display, great battery life, and all the core Garmin software you could want, like Intensity Minutes and animated workouts, for much less than usual.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $199 $169.99 at Amazon Still one of our favorite Garmin watches years after its initial launch, this watch has key fitness essentials like daily suggested workouts, recovery time, and intensity minutes, with two weeks or 20 GPS hours of battery life. The Forerunner 55 isn't a looker with its MIP display, but it's a proper starting point for first-time Garmin runners that won't break the bank or compromise on important features. Price comparison: Best Buy - $169

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $450 $349.99 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $400 $299.99 at Best Buy Want a watch that lasts for literal months per charge, so long as you spend some time in the sun every day? The Garmin Instinct 2 series is a fantastic, rugged option for athletes. The 2X Solar is our favorite, beating the 2 Solar by 12 days in smartwatch mode and doubling the GPS hours, while adding a flashlight for nighttime treks. But the 2 Solar is more comfortably light and costs less; you can see our Instinct 2X vs. 2 Solar guide to help you decide.

Garmin Forerunner 255: $350 $249.99 at Best Buy

Forerunner 255 Music: $400 $299.99 at Best Buy Apologies for cramming this list full of Garmin watches, but it's hard not to! This is one of the best running watches available, now $200 less than our favorite (the 265) with almost all of the same software tricks that'll guide your running efforts, from suggested workouts and recovery time to HRV status and Morning Report. It lasts two weeks per charge, too. Price comparison: Amazon - $249

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499 $399 at Best Buy When I reviewed the Forerunner 955, I called it the "best runner's watch, period." I've since moved on to the Forerunner 965 because of its AMOLED display, but the 955 has every single software feature, and its Black Friday price makes it $200 cheaper. This watch is for serious runners, cyclists, or outdoor athletes who need tools like maps, real-time stamina, and running dynamics to prepare for their next marathon. Price comparison: Amazon - $399

Garmin Epix Gen 2 (Steel): $799 $449 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 (Titanium): $899 $599 at Best Buy If you don't want to compromise on anything, the Epix lineup is what you need. You're essentially getting all of the top-end Forerunner software and more, plus an AMOLED display and proper steel or titanium material instead of plastic. At 44% off, it's an insane steel; the only question is whether to pay extra for the titanium (only 33% off), which gives you a lighter fit. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499

Best Black Friday fitness watch deals

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: $120 $89.99 at Best Buy Want a fitness-focused squircle for hundreds less than your typical smartwatch? It tracks your heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress, with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display and up to a 15-day battery life. With its 120 sports modes packed in, there's very little you can do that you can't track. Also keep an eye out for the full-sized GTS 4 and GTR 4, both on sale. Price comparison: Amazon - $89.99

COROS PACE 2: $200 $179.99 at Amazon One of our very favorite running watches, the COROS PACE 2 weighs as light as a fitness tracker and can last an absurd 20 days per charge, or 30 hours with GPS tracking. It'll help you work towards your running goals by telling you how hard you're training and when you're fully recovered.

Amazfit GTR 4: $199 $169.99 at Amazon Our "best budget" pick on our Android smartwatch list, the GTR 4 has the same perks as the GTS 4 Mini, only with a rotating crown, a mic and speaker for Bluetooth calling and Alexa commands, dual-band GPS, and a larger display that gives it a more watch-like look. Price Comparison: Best Buy - $169

Polar Pacer Pro: $329 $259 at Amazon Polar is another reliable running brand, and the Polar Pacer Pro is a reliable favorite with its long battery life, useful post-run data to guide your recovery and judge your fitness, and a comfortably light design.

Black Friday FAQ

When do Black Friday sales start? Black Friday doesn't officially begin until November 24th, or the day after Thanksgiving, but most major retailers already have "Black Friday deals" live on their sites right now. You'll even see deals that say they're available until November 27th, aka Cyber Monday, proving that there's no reason to wait for anything better. Now's the time to buy, so you can spend Black Friday digesting your Thanksgiving leftovers and relaxing.

Who will have the best smartwatch deals during Black Friday? Based on following early Black Friday watch deals over the past two weeks, a common trend has emerged: most sites match one another in deal prices, either because brands insist on a common deal price or because the retailers purposefully copy one another. Until Black Friday's lightning deals begin, you can essentially choose Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart (whichever is your favorite) and probably see the same deals regardless. You can also look at watch brands' own sites for deals. They may not be better than what you'd find on Amazon, but you may also find accessory deals there; Fitbit has watch band sales there that aren't available anywhere else, for example.

Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch? Whether you should buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch comes down to you, your budget, and how you plan to use your new device. As wearable technology advances, the distinction between smartwatches and fitness trackers is becoming increasingly blurred. Tech companies and smartwatch producers alike are introducing high-tech devices that are basically computers on your wrist, while even the simplest fitness trackers now have features like GPS and voice assistance. If you just want a device that will take your workouts to the next level, save some cash and buy a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 6. If, on the other hand, you want something comprehensive that will unite all of your personal tech and help you manage every aspect of your life, then a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 6 is just what you need.