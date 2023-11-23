The premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is $200 off for Black Friday

If you have a smaller wrist and can’t ever seem to find a smartwatch that fits just right, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 might be the one for you. And Black Friday is a good time to get it because it’s on sale right now, down from its regular price of $899.99 to just $699.99, shaving $200 off the price. That’s a 22 percent savings.

Yes, this is a more expensive smartwatch than most, but there’s good reason. As one of the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy, it has every Garmin tool imaginable, including unique map features and Hill and Endurance scores for runners combined with a high-res AMOLED touchscreen, stainless steel case, rugged design, and long battery life. With the smaller 42mm band and 1.2-inch screen, it won’t be bulky on your wrist either.

Runners, golfers, skiers, and exercise buffs will want this deal

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2: $899.99 $699.99 on Amazon While the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is ideal for all active individuals, it has features that will specifically appeal to runners, golfers, and skiers. The smaller band size also means that you won’t have to worry about it fitting loose around your wrist if you have a skinnier one. With up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, a bright AMOLED display, and built-in flashlight, it’s the Holy Grail of Garmin smartwatches.

Another cool feature you’ll find in this smartwatch is a built-in LED flashlight with adjustable intensity, perfect for emergencies or to navigate in the dark while hiking or on a camping trip. There are features specific for runners, so if you’re training for a 10K, this watch will especially appeal to you.

But it’s also a solid smartwatch for someone who engages in any type of activity, from gym workouts to cycling, sports, and more. Track not only activity but also blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep, readiness, and more. Golfers, meanwhile, will appreciate the pre-loaded maps for thousands of golf courses while ski bums will love maps for ski resorts worldwide as well.

Unlike some smartwatches that need to be recharged nightly, the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 can run for an impressive up to 10 days per charge in smartwatch mode. It has SatIQ technology and multi-band GPS. Naturally, the battery will drain more quickly if you use GPS to track your running route: it’s up to 20 hours in GPS mode.

Speaking of which, you get advanced training metrics and recovery insight to help you improve and reach goals. If you want to do other activities, choose from the many pre-loaded ones, which even include team sports like soccer, football, racquet sports (pickleball, anyone?) as well as HIIT workouts like AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, or even custom workouts.

If you have been looking to upgrade your years old smartwatch to something new, grab the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 before this deal is gone. All you need is an Amazon Prime subscription, which comes with a 30-day free trial, and you can take part in the amazing Black Friday deals like this one.