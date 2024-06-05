First Galaxy Watch FE renders surface revealing its design and specs

What you need to know

Samsung’s upcoming budget smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE, renders leak.

The leak reveals the smartwatch in three colorways, along with its specifications.

Exynos W920 will power it, and the Watch FE will be equipped with a 247mAh battery capacity with wireless charging support.

Samsung is gearing up for multiple product launches in July, including the launch of foldables alongside the Galaxy Watch 7. On the other hand, there have been rumblings of a fan edition Galaxy Watch that could drop. A new leak reveals what the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE looks like.

The leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, who shared three interesting renders of the rumored Galaxy Watch FE, the company’s first Fan Edition smartwatch. The renders are in three conventional Black, Blue, and Rose/Pink variants.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders! pic.twitter.com/Jtzp9eUIaCJune 4, 2024

The tipster also shared additional details of the next budget smartwatch from Samsung, which will sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED display accompanied by an Exynos W920 dual-core CPU with 1.18GHz clock speeds.

It will further feature 1.5GB of RAM paired with 16GB of onboard storage, and it will ship with Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI 5.0 running on top of it. Keeping the lights on is a 247mAh battery capacity with a 30-hour battery life promise, and it also supports wireless charging.

The other additional details provided by the tipster indicate that the Galaxy Watch FE would feature an aluminum body with water resistance up to 50 meters — thanks to its 5ATM and IP68 rating.

The smartwatch is said to be compatible with Android phones running Android 11 and above and featuring at least 1.5GB of RAM. It will also support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFS, and GPS. Since it also acts as a fitness tracker, we can expect sensors like electric cardiac and heart rate sensors, for example.

Per the details shared by the tipster, the upcoming Galaxy Watch FE looks promising on paper and in terms of design, which sounds reasonable for a first-budget smartwatch from Samsung.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latest leak is also one of the major ones, as it showcases the device and its specs. So far, we have only seen the device being spotted in FCC listings last month. The smartwatch, as mentioned, is anticipated to launch next to foldables on July 10 alongside Galaxy Watch 7 and a new Ultra model of the flagship series.