2022 has been a banner year for Google's Pixel division. Along with seeing successful sales across the entire Pixel 6 lineup, we also finally got our hands (or ears) on the Pixel Buds Pro. And now, the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch are all available. And whether you just want to go for a run or leave your behind to mow the lawn, you can easily pair Bluetooth headphones with Pixel Watch.

How to pair Bluetooth headphones with Pixel Watch

1. Put your earbuds in pairing mode. This will vary depending on the model that you are using.

2. From your Pixel Watch, swipe down on the watch face to reveal the Quick Settings panel.

3. Tap the Settings (cog) icon.

4. Tap Connectivity.

5. Select Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Android Central)

6. Tap the Pair new device button.

7. Select your earbuds from the list of available devices.

8. Tap the Checkmark button to confirm the earbuds you want to pair.

(Image credit: Android Central)

After just a few moments, your favorite Bluetooth earbuds will be paired with your Pixel Watch. If you're a YouTube Music subscriber, you don't have to worry about installing any other streaming music service. But that's also an option if you prefer to use something like Spotify.

Once your earbuds and Pixel Watch are paired, controlling your media playback can be handled by your watch. As soon as you find a song or playlist to listen to, there will be on-screen controls to play, pause, or skip songs. Controlling your volume is handled by rotating the crown "up" or "down," and the music will respond appropriately.

Control your music and audio from your Watch

Another "nice to have" feature is for those who opted to grab the LTE version of the Pixel Watch. With this, you can leave your Android phone behind, head out for a run, and still enjoy all of your favorite music and playlists with some Bluetooth headphones and one of the best Android smartwatches.

As you might expect, the ability to pair Bluetooth earbuds with Pixel Watch isn't limited to specific models. The same steps that we covered above will work on practically any of the best wireless earbuds, including Google's own Pixel Buds Pro. So you can create the ultimate Pixel ecosystem with a Pixel 7, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Watch, getting the full Google experience from wherever you are.

Google Pixel Watch $349.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) at AT&T Mobility (opens in new tab) $399.99 (opens in new tab) at AT&T Mobility (opens in new tab) A great first attempt Google's Pixel Watch is an exciting addition to the smartwatch market, bringing Wear OS 3.5 and an incredibly sleek design.