One of our favorite Wear OS watches drops to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking for a new Android smartwatch, your first thought may be to gravitate to a Galaxy or Pixel watch. You also might be waiting for some sweet Black Friday deals to strike a hot discount on a watch. But what if we told you you can get a fantastic Wear OS smartwatch with phenomenal battery life at just a fraction of the price? That's exactly the case with the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, which you can get now at Amazon for more than $120 off, but you'll have to act fast to grab this lightning deal.

Best battery life in the business for a fraction of the cost

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: was $349.99 now $227.99 at Amazon US It's not Black Friday yet, but you can already enjoy a deep discount on the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. The watch normally costs $349, but this lightning discount takes $122 from the retail price, bringing the TicWatch Pro 5 back down to the lowest price we've seen on the retailer. However, this deal may not last very long, and we don't know when or if it'll come back, so you should act fast!

The reason you should consider the TicWatch over the other Wear OS watches is simply because it has some of the best battery life you could ask for on a fully functional smartwatch. The TicWatch Pro 5 easily lasts more than three days on a single charge in regular use, thanks to its large battery, low-power secondary screen, and smart Essential mode that you can schedule for inactive moments like when you're asleep.

There are few Wear OS watches that can match the battery life of the TicWatch Pro 5. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has impressive battery life, but you'll pay nearly double the retail cost. Many fitness watches feature longer battery life, but you'll sacrifice ease of use and access to the Play Store.

The Snapdragon chip in the TicWatch Pro 5 keeps performance snappy, and the watch even runs Wear OS 4, so you get access to many of the latest apps. You also have 32GB of storage, meaning there's plenty of space for apps and offline music, which is especially important since there isn't an LTE version of the watch.

If you're not tied to Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem and want an alternative to the Pixel Watch, the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is a surprisingly great option, and it gets even better with this pre-Black Friday discount.