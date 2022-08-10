How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5: everything you need to know

If you want to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you've come to the right place. We've got all of the best early deals collected below, and we'll continue to add promotions as more retailers join in on the preorder festivities.

The new flagship wearable was announced this morning during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside other hotly anticipated items such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to retail for around $279.99 for the Bluetooth version or $329.99 if you'd prefer an LTE model. The cutting-edge smartwatch (alongside every other device that was announced) is scheduled to hit store shelves on August 26th.

That said, we were lucky enough to try out both the Galaxy Watch 5 and the slightly more advanced Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ahead of the announcement, and although it's a bit too soon to say that they're the best Android smartwatches we've ever used, the wearables certainly didn't disappoint. With its bigger battery, increased durability, and improved touchscreen display, it's clear that the Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade over its predecessor in just about every way imaginable. Again, it's going to be a few weeks before the rest of the public can get their hands on the device, but in the meantime, you can save a ton of cash now by preordering the Galaxy Watch 5 through one of the retailers listed below.

Where can I preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

Samsung: (opens in new tab) Big savings with trade-ins and free accessories

Amazon: (opens in new tab) We're still waiting on specifics, but Amazon is likely to sell the Galaxy Watch 5 for the standard price. If we're lucky, they'll throw in a free gift card.

Best Buy: (opens in new tab) Their sitewide anniversary sale is still live, so it's quite possible that Best Buy will offer a pretty enticing trade-in deal or straight discount on the smartwatch.

Walmart: (opens in new tab) We don't have details just yet, but don't be surprised if there's an exclusive preorder deal for Walmart Plus members.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: free accessories, $75 with eligible trade in, and more (opens in new tab) Samsung is trying all sorts of things to get shoppers to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 through them. Not only can you receive up to $75 of trade-in credit if you send them an old smartwatch, but they'll also hook you up with a free Wireless Charger Duo pad and $50 of instant credit that you can use on accessories in the Samsung store.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Buy one, get one FREE (opens in new tab) Yep, you heard it right. Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 through AT&T and add a line to your wireless service, and the carrier will give you enough promo credits to cover 100% of the cost of a second smartwatch. The catch is that you'll need to make three months of on-time service payments before you're eligible to receive the prize.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $9.16/month for 36 month with 0% APR (opens in new tab) Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 through Verizon and you'll only need to pay a little over $9 per month for 36 months to enjoy the premium smartwatch experience. It might lack the bells and whistles of the deals described above, but it's nevertheless a great value.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with high-quality bands straight out of the box, but you can also add your own personal touch to the wearable by choosing from our curated list of the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro bands.