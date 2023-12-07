Best Christmas smartwatch deals available now — 12 wearable gift ideas for Android fans

The holidays are swiftly approaching, so to make your shopping journey easier, we're pairing the 12 days of Christmas with 12 epic smartwatch deals that are available right now. Whether you're looking for a straightforward fitness tracker or a feature-packed computer for your wrist, this gift guide will point you in the right direction.

A lot of our favorite Android smartwatches and fitness trackers have been getting major discounts over the past few weeks, such as 43% off the Google Pixel Watch (a leftover from Amazon's Black Friday sale) and a surprising 45% discount on the Fossil Gen 6. Naturally, this barely scratches the surface of all the wearables that are on sale, so keep reading to see if you can cross a few items off your wish list and save some cash in the process.

We'll keep adding new recommendations to this list until the holiday arrives, but if you're not totally sold on buying a new wearable, you can also check out our holiday deals gift guide for a broader look into discounted tech across the web.

Editor's picks

1. Google Pixel Watch LTE: $400 $249.95 at Amazon Getting a cellular-enabled smartwatch is an expensive proposition at the best of times, even before you add it to your cellular plan. Grabbing the first-gen Pixel Watch LTE will save you $150 compared to the Pixel Watch 2 LTE, with a fairly similar experience and years of software support to come. Price comparison: Best Buy - $250

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT: $379.99 $179 at Walmart 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing an excellent $200 discount, thanks to the folks at Walmart. Essentially, you're getting this for about $200 less than the new Watch 6 Classic, for if you want the style and Wear OS integration and don't care that it won't get the same number of years of software support. Price comparison: Best Buy - $379.99

3. Fitbit Inspire 3: $100 $79.95 at Best Buy The Fitbit Inspire 3 isn't as advanced as the new Charge 6, lacking the built-in GPS and advanced health sensors. But it has the essentials built into a tiny tracker that's so comfortable, you'll barely notice it on your wrist. Its color AMOLED display is small, but has enough room for basic notifications. Price comparison: Amazon - $79.95

4. Fitbit Charge 6: $160 $129.99 at Best Buy Fitbit's new tracker is a little over a month old, but you can already save $30 off the full price. That's bound to be frustrating for people who pre-ordered one, but at least you're in luck! I gave the Fitbit Charge 6 a 4.5-star rating, calling it the best fitness tracker available, thanks to its comfortable design, Google Maps support, and tons of health sensors. Price comparison: Amazon - $129.95

5. Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon Should you buy the 1st-gen Pixel Watch, or the new Pixel Watch 2 for $150 more? That's the challenging question that this holiday deal is making you answer. But the Pixel Watch is still an excellent device with years of support left; you can see our Pixel Watch 2 vs. 1 guide to help you decide. Since the Pixel Watch 2 has remained full price through most of the deals period, the Pixel Watch is fairly tempting at this price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99

6. Fitbit Versa 4: $200 $149.95 at Best Buy Want to dive into the Fitbit ecosystem, only with a much better display than the Charge 6 offers? The Versa 4 doesn't have the same health sensors, but in most other respects it's similar, from health reports and sleep tracking to new Google apps. Price comparison: Amazon - $149.95 | Walmart - $152

7. Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $329 at Amazon Apple deals on an Android site?! Believe it or not, we're fans of Apple Watches here, both on their own merits and because they challenge Android watches to improve every year. If you're an iPhone user, this is the lowest price we've seen on this brand-new model. If you've been waiting to upgrade, now's the time. You get a performance boost for the first time in years, a display that's twice as bright, twice the storage for music and apps, and the fun new double tap gesture. Price comparison: Best Buy - $369

9. Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: $229 $159.99 at Amazon The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has similar specs to the standard Gen 6, but with a sleeker design with its stainless steel case and hybrid elements, along with unique "wellness" software. With Wear OS 3 built-in and Google Assistant finally added earlier this year, it's a solid budget option at this holiday price. Price comparison: Walmart - $244

10. Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: $450 $349.99 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Want a watch that lasts for literal months per charge, so long as you spend some time in the sun every day? The Garmin Instinct 2 series is a fantastic, rugged option for athletes. The 2X Solar is our favorite, beating the 2 Solar by 12 days in smartwatch mode and doubling the GPS hours, while adding a flashlight for nighttime treks. But the 2 Solar is more comfortably light and costs less; you can see our Instinct 2X vs. 2 Solar guide to help you decide.

11. Garmin Epix Gen 2 (Steel): $799 $556 at Amazon If you don't want to compromise on anything, the Epix lineup is what you need. You're essentially getting all of the top-end Forerunner software and more, plus an AMOLED display and proper steel or titanium material instead of plastic. Price comparison: Best Buy - $679.99