Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 have a temperature sensor?

Google's health enhancements look good on the Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 may not seem like a major upgrade over its predecessor at first glance, but the watch includes a number of internal upgrades, such as a new chipset and a series of new and upgraded sensors. Among these is a temperature sensor, a feature found on many smartwatches as of late.

According to Google, the temperature sensor on the Pixel Watch 2 has a couple of uses, which focus on health and wellness. The first is in relation to the new Body Response feature, which is borrowed from the Fitbit Sense 2. This feature is used to detect when you're physically stressed using a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, which takes into account your heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature.

Google explains that when your heart rate increases and your skin temperature decreases, the watch will send you a notification prompting you to "Check in" and input your current mood. "Over the first month of being on your wrist, the algorithm uses more and more of your data to determine your baseline activity to more accurately detect acute changes from that baseline."

The second use for the skin temperature sensor happens when you sleep. The watch will track your temperature "to reveal insights into your sleep and monitor for changes in your overall wellness." Since bedtime is when your body is most stable, this can help provide a better look at your overall health based on fluctuations in your body temperature.

Unfortunately, Google has not indicated that the skin temperature sensor can be used for menstrual cycle tracking, something that's found on the Oura Ring and even some other Android smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch 6. Hopefully, this is a feature Google is considering adding to the Pixel Watch 2, and it could potentially come in a future update.