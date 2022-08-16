Do the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro support fast charging? Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro both support 10W fast wireless charging, thanks to the USB-C Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging).

Charging up your Galaxy wearable

Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 4 series improves over the last generation in many key aspects. Battery life and charging are two critical categories that have been bumped up in the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, promising a combination of long-lasting battery and faster charging.

While we can't confirm the promised 80-hour uptime just yet, the charging speed is definitely an area where we can shed some light. Samsung has upgraded the Watch 5 series with 10W fast wireless charging, via USB-C. There's a brand new charger included in the box to get you quicker charging speeds.

(Image credit: Android Central)

In comparison to the older Watch 4 models, the previous Samsung Galaxy Watch charger came with a USB-A cable on one end, which is no longer the case. The older Galaxy Watch charger delivers a slow 5W wireless charging speed to the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Category Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Battery 361mAh (40mm), 247mAh (44mm) 284mAh (40mm), 410mAh (44mm) 590mAh Charger Galaxy Watch Charging Dock Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) Charger connector USB-A USB-C USB-C Charging speed 5W 10W 10W Uptime (rated) 40 hours 46 hours 80 hours

The new and improved Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) bears the model number EP-OR900BBEGUJ, and sports a Type-C connector. You'll need to use a compatible USB-C wall charger to extract the maximum 10W wireless charging speed on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro.

On its own, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) costs $40, whereas the older Galaxy Watch Charging Dock is officially priced at $30. For another tenner, the USB-C Samsung Galaxy Watch charger boosts your wearable's wireless charging speed by 5W.