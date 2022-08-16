Do the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro support fast charging?

By published

Goodbye USB-A, you won't be missed.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (black) next to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition (white)
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Do the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro support fast charging?

Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro both support 10W fast wireless charging, thanks to the USB-C Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging).

Charging up your Galaxy wearable

Samsung's follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 4 series improves over the last generation in many key aspects. Battery life and charging are two critical categories that have been bumped up in the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, promising a combination of long-lasting battery and faster charging.

While we can't confirm the promised 80-hour uptime just yet, the charging speed is definitely an area where we can shed some light. Samsung has upgraded the Watch 5 series with 10W fast wireless charging, via USB-C. There's a brand new charger included in the box to get you quicker charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) and Galaxy Watch Charging Dock

(Image credit: Android Central)

In comparison to the older Watch 4 models, the previous Samsung Galaxy Watch charger came with a USB-A cable on one end, which is no longer the case. The older Galaxy Watch charger delivers a slow 5W wireless charging speed to the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

CategoryGalaxy Watch 4Galaxy Watch 5Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Battery361mAh (40mm), 247mAh (44mm)284mAh (40mm), 410mAh (44mm)590mAh
ChargerGalaxy Watch Charging DockGalaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging)Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging)
Charger connectorUSB-AUSB-CUSB-C
Charging speed5W10W10W
Uptime (rated)40 hours46 hours80 hours

The new and improved Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) bears the model number EP-OR900BBEGUJ, and sports a Type-C connector. You'll need to use a compatible USB-C wall charger to extract the maximum 10W wireless charging speed on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro.

On its own, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging) costs $40, whereas the older Galaxy Watch Charging Dock is officially priced at $30. For another tenner, the USB-C Samsung Galaxy Watch charger boosts your wearable's wireless charging speed by 5W.

 (opens in new tab)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging)

Charge faster

The Galaxy Watch Charger (Fast Charging), with the model number EP-OR900BBEGUJ, can juice up your Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro at a speedy 10W fast charging speed wirelessly.

Namerah Saud Fatmi
Namerah Saud Fatmi

Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.