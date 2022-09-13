As a premium running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is one you’ll probably be wearing 24/7 to track not only your runs but other activities as well, including sleep. With up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and features like built-in, multi-band GPS, and solar charging capabilities from the sun, it’s even more appealing to use this smartwatch as your handy on-wrist companion. This means finding a comfortable band for it. The watch itself comes with a 22mm QuickFit silicone strap that will do just fine. But if you need a replacement or want something flashier, we have rounded up the best Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar replacement bands you can find.

Here are our picks for the best Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar replacement bands

(opens in new tab) Garmin QuickFit 22 Watch Band Visit Site (opens in new tab) Top pick As always, your best bet when opting for a replacement band is to go straight to the source. In this case, any QuickFit 22mm watch band from Garmin will do the trick. This one in Chestnut leather is elegant and sleek, making it the perfect option when you want something dressier for the watch. But there are a variety of other material and color options, too, including silicone and metal, so take your pick of the litter. (opens in new tab) MoKo Watch Band Visit Site (opens in new tab) Simple and sporty Available in a variety of colors, this band is affordable, sporty, lightweight, and breathable. Made of soft silicone with a metal stainless steel quick fit adapter on both ends, it’s easy to put on and take off. It even comes with two mini screwdrivers that are handy to keep in your tool kit for other purposes as well. (opens in new tab) BabyValley Watch Bands Visit Site (opens in new tab) Rainbow of colors Why settle for just one replacement band when you can get four? This set comes in two color combination options: lighter, pastel colors, or darker, more refined finishes. Made of silicone, they are soft, breathable, and lightweight as well as sweat- and water-resistant. The set comes backed by a 12-month warranty for a full refund or replacement, without return. So you can be confident of the quality. (opens in new tab) Abanen Camo Silicone Watch Band Visit Site (opens in new tab) Go camo Camo is a popular design these days, and you can sport it on your wrist with this camouflage-inspired band in either black/grey or khaki. The non-allergenic silicone means you won’t feel any irritation on the skin: even the metal clasp is made of hypoallergenic, nickel-free stainless steel. (opens in new tab) E ECSEM Bands Visit Site (opens in new tab) Affordable quality You won’t find a more affordable option than this band, which is sporty in design and made of durable and flexible silicone, like the others. Wear it virtually anywhere, including in the rain, shower, or swimming. Ventilation holes help keep you feeling dry and your skin free from irritation. While basic black is an excellent option for a standard replacement, the price is low enough to make it desirable to grab a second one in a funkier color for those times when you want to make a statement. (opens in new tab) ECSEM Replacement Bands Visit Site (opens in new tab) Two-toned The two-toned color of these replacement bands are really unique, featuring combinations like black/navy and blue/white. The set, in fact, comes with three replacement bands along with two screwdrivers. Setting these apart is the neat double button folding clasp that prevents it from loosening on your wrist. (opens in new tab) ISABAKE Band Visit Site (opens in new tab) Go orange Orange isn’t a common band color for smartwatches, but it’s a cool one that will stand out. And this highly rated one from ISABAKE is a good option to consider. While other color options are available if preferred, the orange really stands out as unique. It comes with two screws and a classic buckle design.

Which is the best Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar replacement band?

The great thing about Garmin smartwatches is that many use the same interchangeable Quick Release band design, often in the 22mm width. This means you have a wide range of replacement bands from which to choose for different models, including the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar as well as models like the Garmin Forerunner 945 that we named among the best running watches.

When it comes to this premium running smartwatch, the best Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar replacement band is the official one from Garmin, which you can get in a variety of colors and materials, including standard silicone or upgrade to leather or metal. You’ll pay a premium, but you can also be assured of quality and fit.

If you want to save some money, though, you can consider third-party bands designed to fit Garmin smartwatches like this one. Which one you choose will really depend on why you’re buying it. If you’re replacing the original band because it broke or you don’t like the style or fit, you might want to go with something simple like a basic silicone band in black or white to closely match the two finishes the watch original comes in.

But if you are looking for something bolder, there are plenty of other options with different colors, including multi-packs like the ones from BabyValley or cool camo like the one from Abanen.