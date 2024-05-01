Best Buy launches HUGE smartwatch and Fitbit sale, just in time for Mother's Day — check out my top 5 deals
Some of our favorite wearables just got way cheaper.
Whether you're shopping for Mother's Day or just treating yourself, you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy has kicked off the month of May with a bounty of great smartwatch deals and discounted Fitbits. The retailer doesn't seem to be promoting the sale much yet, so beat the crowds and enjoy some discounts before the best deals start running out of stock.
I'd pay particular attention to this offer that slashes up to $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our top pick for the best Android smartwatch that money can buy. Looking to jumpstart your exercise regimen? You can also score an awesome 13% discount on the top-rated Fitbit Charge 6, no strings attached. There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading to see my top five smartwatch deals available now.
Smartwatch sale — quick links
- See top wearable deals at Best Buy
- See our Mother's Day 2024 gift guide — top Android deals today
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm:
$379.99now $299.99 - $80 off!
- Fitbit Charge 6:
$159.95now $139.95 - $20 off!
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm:
$499.99now $389.99 - $110 off!
- Fitbit Versa 4:
$199.95now $149.95 - $50 off!
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm:
$199.99now $149.99 - $50 off!
Our Top 5 deals
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (LTE): $379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes with just about everything you could want in a modern smartwatch, such as outstanding battery life, loads of health and fitness tracking features, and high-performance Wear OS software. Grab the 44mm watch (LTE) from Best Buy and you could get $80 dropped off your purchase. Other configurations of the smartwatch will get you $60 off.
There's also up to $120 of trade-in credit up for grabs if you have an old smartwatch lying around!
2. Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $139.95 at Best Buy
One of the best fitness trackers that money can buy, the Fitbit Charge 6 comes with that sleek, lightweight design that the brand is famous for, but it doesn't skimp on helpful smartwatch features, such as built-in GPS, up to seven days of battery life, and a lovely AMOLED display. Best Buy is currently dropping a straight $20 off the Charge 6, plus you get six months of Fitbit Premium and up to $75 of trade-in credit.
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: $499.99 $389.99 at Best Buy
Nearly two years after its release date, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro continues to impress as one of the best Samsung watches around. You get a massive 80 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus a rugged titanium construction and blazing-fast performance for all of your wearable needs. Best Buy is currently slashing an epic $110 off the 45mm watch, so now's your chance to try it yourself.
4. Fitbit Versa 4: $199.95 $149.95 at Best Buy
The versatile Fitbit Versa 4 combines the stylish look of a smartwatch with the health and fitness tracking capabilities of the best Fitbits around. It may not be the most powerful wearable on the market and there are some missing features that gnaw at us, but with the current $50 discount at Best Buy, those small issues are easy to overlook.
5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy
The Galaxy Watch 4 may be a bit older at this point, but if you want the Samsung smartwatch experience for cheap, it's still a good pick (especially with this $50 discount). You get the same processor, RAM, and storage capabilities found in the newer Galaxy Watch 5 series, plus NFC, GPS, and a ton of health and fitness tracking features. The biggest issue is that the watch won't be getting updates for much longer, but if that isn't a concern for you, then the Galaxy Watch 4 remains a solid buy.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.