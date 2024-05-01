Best Buy launches HUGE smartwatch and Fitbit sale, just in time for Mother's Day — check out my top 5 deals

Whether you're shopping for Mother's Day or just treating yourself, you'll be pleased to learn that Best Buy has kicked off the month of May with a bounty of great smartwatch deals and discounted Fitbits. The retailer doesn't seem to be promoting the sale much yet, so beat the crowds and enjoy some discounts before the best deals start running out of stock.

I'd pay particular attention to this offer that slashes up to $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our top pick for the best Android smartwatch that money can buy. Looking to jumpstart your exercise regimen? You can also score an awesome 13% discount on the top-rated Fitbit Charge 6, no strings attached. There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading to see my top five smartwatch deals available now.

Our Top 5 deals

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (LTE): $379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes with just about everything you could want in a modern smartwatch, such as outstanding battery life, loads of health and fitness tracking features, and high-performance Wear OS software. Grab the 44mm watch (LTE) from Best Buy and you could get $80 dropped off your purchase. Other configurations of the smartwatch will get you $60 off. There's also up to $120 of trade-in credit up for grabs if you have an old smartwatch lying around!

2. Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $139.95 at Best Buy One of the best fitness trackers that money can buy, the Fitbit Charge 6 comes with that sleek, lightweight design that the brand is famous for, but it doesn't skimp on helpful smartwatch features, such as built-in GPS, up to seven days of battery life, and a lovely AMOLED display. Best Buy is currently dropping a straight $20 off the Charge 6, plus you get six months of Fitbit Premium and up to $75 of trade-in credit.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: $499.99 $389.99 at Best Buy Nearly two years after its release date, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro continues to impress as one of the best Samsung watches around. You get a massive 80 hours of battery life on a single charge, plus a rugged titanium construction and blazing-fast performance for all of your wearable needs. Best Buy is currently slashing an epic $110 off the 45mm watch, so now's your chance to try it yourself.

4. Fitbit Versa 4: $199.95 $149.95 at Best Buy The versatile Fitbit Versa 4 combines the stylish look of a smartwatch with the health and fitness tracking capabilities of the best Fitbits around. It may not be the most powerful wearable on the market and there are some missing features that gnaw at us, but with the current $50 discount at Best Buy, those small issues are easy to overlook.