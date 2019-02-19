Though it feels like we already know so much about the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung's "Unpacked" launch events are always a spectacle worth watching. You learn a whole lot about how Samsung views its new products, and we wouldn't count out seeing a few unexpected announcements or altogether new products.

Samsung's event gets started promptly at 11 a.m. PT, which translates to 2 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CET and 12:30 a.m. (Thursday) IST. We'll update this article with the live stream embed above as soon as it's available so you can watch along with us.

Which announcement on Wednesday are you looking forward to seeing the most? Let us know in the comments!