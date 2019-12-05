What you need to know HTC Vive releases VIVEPORT Streaming for standalone headsets.

Oculus Quest owners will be able to use the Oculus Link to connect to the Viveport Infinity store.

Quest owners will be able to access hundreds of PC VR titles through a Viveport Infinity subscription for $12.99 per month or $8.99 annually.

HTC Vive has released the Beta of VIVEPORT Streaming, which will give Vive Focus Plus or Wave Platform headset owners the ability to play PC VR games on their standalone devices. This also means that Oculus Quest owners will have access to the vast catalog of Viveport Infinity games through the Oculus Link Beta. With the popularity of standalone VR headsets such as the Oculus Quest rapidly growing, HTC sees an opportunity to get more VR content out there and into the hands of not only VR and gaming fans, but also to people who are curious about VR.