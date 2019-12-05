What you need to know
- HTC Vive releases VIVEPORT Streaming for standalone headsets.
- Oculus Quest owners will be able to use the Oculus Link to connect to the Viveport Infinity store.
- Quest owners will be able to access hundreds of PC VR titles through a Viveport Infinity subscription for $12.99 per month or $8.99 annually.
HTC Vive has released the Beta of VIVEPORT Streaming, which will give Vive Focus Plus or Wave Platform headset owners the ability to play PC VR games on their standalone devices. This also means that Oculus Quest owners will have access to the vast catalog of Viveport Infinity games through the Oculus Link Beta.
With the popularity of standalone VR headsets such as the Oculus Quest rapidly growing, HTC sees an opportunity to get more VR content out there and into the hands of not only VR and gaming fans, but also to people who are curious about VR.
While the Oculus Quest has plenty of VR experiences available, more titles are always a plus. The bigger the library, the better than investment. Opening up the Viveport Infinity store gives users access to hundreds of VR titles through an inexpensive monthly plan, and that will surely help draw some attention.
There are currently over 600 VR experiences available in the Viveport Infinity catalog, with many of them already compatible with the Oculus Quest.
"In the past, VR customers have had to choose between the high-quality visuals and the large content library of PC VR systems, or the wireless freedom and ease of use of a standalone VR device," said Alvin Wang Graylin, China President, HTC in an official press release. "With Viveport Streaming, we're linking a large content library with the convenience of a standalone headset, all without a tether to the PC."
Oculus Quest owners will be able to use the Oculus Link beta, along with a Viveport Infinity membership, to access hundreds of titles. They only need to connect their Quest headset to a PC that has Viveport Infinity installed.
A membership will cost you $12.99 per month, or you can choose an annual plan, which drops the price down to $8.99 per month. This membership gives you access to incredible VR titles such as Arizona Sunshine, SUPERHOT VR, and The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Alphabet's DeepMind sends co-founder to Google for AI work
DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is leaving DeepMind, an Alphabet-owned company, to join Google directly to work on AI projects
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
YouTube Rewind 2019 has arrived, but is it actually better than last year?
Following the cringe-fest that was YouTube Rewind 208 — the most disliked video in YouTube history — we now have YouTube Rewind 2019. Is this year's look back any better?
The Oculus Quest isn't just for gaming — here are our favorite media apps
The Oculus Quest is a great way to get a giant screen in front of your eyeballs. Here are the best media apps to take advantage of that large virtual screen.