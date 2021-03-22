You don't have to spend a ton of money on your phone bill for excellent service and cell reception anymore. Visible is the very first all-digital wireless service in the United States with zero stores and zero paper bills — everything you need to accomplish can be done on the Visible app! This service runs on Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks so you have unlimited access to the most reliable networks in the country at a much more affordable price.

Visible doesn't just offer affordable rates on cell service but on smartphones as well. Right now, you can pick up the new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $33 per month and snag a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with its purchase! Plus, if you're new to Visible, you can earn a free $200 Samsung gift credit when you port-in your current number while making the switch.

Destiny calls Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Visible offers unlimited calls, text, and data on Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks for as low as $25 per month! Right now you can score the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G there starting at $33 monthly with $200 Samsung gift credit for free. Limited Time Only See at Visible

Visible's wireless service starts at just $40 per month and includes access to 5G speeds for compatible devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 above. Adding a line to your plan actually drops the cost you pay per line. You can also invite friends to Visible's Party Pay plan and subscribe for as little as $25 per month. Party Pay at Visible lets everyone join in on the savings while keeping their accounts separate; you'll never have to worry about friends or family accidentally accessing your account. Plus, you'll get a month of service for only $5 with every successful referral to Visible!

The best part about Visible is that there are no hidden fees ever, no contract to worry about, and unlimited service! That includes unlimited calls, texts, and data, as well as 24/7 access to customer support. You can even call internationally to select countries at no additional cost and use Hotspot functionality on your devices for free.

You can learn more about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 in our review, go in-depth on its specs, and then discover even more ways to save if Visible's offer above isn't right for you.