If it's about time to switch to a new smartphone, you won't want to miss this latest offer at Verizon on the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. Right now you can score $600 off the Samsung Galaxy S10 device of your choice when you buy another with monthly payments at regular price and add a line on an Unlimited plan. That means you could snag the Galaxy S10e completely free or score a major discount on one of the other models. Plus, if you're not currently a Verizon customer, this deal gets even better.

The $600 discount will be applied to your monthly bill in increments; with the Galaxy S10e, that'd bring its monthly cost down to $0.

BOGO Bargain Samsung Galaxy S10e Save $600 on a Samsung Galaxy S10e at Verizon when you buy another at full price and add a line on an Unlimited plan. You'll even score a $150 Verizon gift card per phone if you're switching to Verizon and port-in your old number. Limited Time Only See at Verizon

New customers at Verizon can score a $150 Verizon e-Gift card for each device when switching to an Unlimited plan. You must port-in your old number as well. After purchasing the Galaxy S10e with monthly payments, visit Verizon's Digital Rebates Center and enter promo code SPRINGTIME along with the requested information to complete the offer. Your gift card should arrive within 8 weeks. Verizon is offering a free Verizon Stream TV with the purchase of the S10e as well, and all you have to do to redeem it is follow the instructions which will be texted to your number within 10 days after purchase.

Samsung's Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and some of the best cameras we've seen on a Samsung device to date. Over in our review, it was dubbed a "(near) complete Galaxy S10 experience in a smaller, less expensive package" and rated with four out of five stars. Our Everything You Need To Know guide on the Galaxy S10 devices is a great place to search for information if you have any other questions.

Before anything has a chance to go wrong with your new device, make sure to purchase a case and screen protector for it! Our list of best accessories for the Galaxy S10e can help you secure the essentials quickly without having to travel to different shops or browse Amazon all night. Once you're done shopping there, this guide to the best leather cases for Samsung Galaxy S10e can help make sure your phone is properly protected.

Memorial Day is only a week away! It's time to start taking note of all the sales and deals that will be going live in a few days, and luckily for you we've compiled the best Memorial Day deals to help speed your research up a bit. Some offers are even live right now.