Best Leather Cases for Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e may get belittled as the "cheap S10" but there's nothing cheap about this flagship in your pocket, and if you want a case to match and shield the premium glass back on your new phone, consider going for another premium material: leather! Leather cases are harder to come by, even harder to find quality in, and they just feel like heaven in your hand. Whether you rock the functional folio or the thinner back covers, these leather cases won't let anyone make the mistake of thinking your S10e is anything less than the premium phone it is!

Lush life looks Galaxy S10e Leather Back Cover $50 at Amazon Want a leather case perfectly sculpted to the S10e's every curve and cranny? Samsung has got you covered in premium, well-dyed leathers. This year's models come in seven colors — from a downright garish pink and yellow to a darling Red, Navy, and Green. Whichever shade you select, this case is smooth, thin, and lovely. Slim slot style GOOSPERY Protective PU Leather Bumper Cover with Card Holder $14 at Amazon This thin leather hybrid case features a couple slim card slots and darling detailing — tricolor stripe for the win! —and the TPU inner shell ensures that it hugs tight to your S10e and absorbs more kinetic force from drops and slips. I like the Dark Brown best because it allows the tricolor accent to really pop against the leather, but Black and Brown are fine, too. Colorful card slots Lozeguyc Leather CS Cover $11 at Amazon This leather card slot case is thin, stylish, and comes in six colors! Granted, not all colors being eligible for Prime shipping is a bit of a bummer, but half of them are, and they all work out to the same price in the end. The Red, Navy Blue, and Yellow look quite fetching and functional to boot. Hybrid luxury TENDLIN Leather Hybrid Case $11 at Amazon This case combines an outer leather-wrapped shell with a TPU sleeve to ensure that your case is as protective as it is luxurious. Available in brown and black, this case is more understated than flamboyant, adding an extra air of sophistication to the case. Pick your panels Mous Limitless Origins 2.0 $60 at Mous Mous has four material types available for the Limitless Origins 2.0, from carbon fiber to wood to a luxurious black leather. Inside this hybrid shell sits "AiroShock" high impact-dampening material, ensuring that this case will keep your S10e pristine through thick and thin. Fit for a king Urban Armor Gear Monarch $60 at Amazon UAG is one of the most rugged and regal premium casemakers around, and while there this case isn't completely leather, the back panels sitting underneath that fierce red "polycarbonate shield plate" are indeed top-grain leather, making this truly a heavy duty leather hybrid case fit for royalty. The m is for Money-saver Maxboost mWallet Series $10 at Amazon Maxboost has put out consistently high-quality, low-cost cases that allow you to cover your new phone without lightening your wallet any to pay for them. Doubling as a wallet and tripling as a kickstand, it's hard to say no to the mallet Series, especiay at these prices. Fashionable and functional AUNEOS Premium Leather Flip Folio $35 at Amazon While the Maxboost wallet case only comes in one color — classic Black — AUNEOS offers its leather folio case in Brown and a quite fetching Red as well. The small side clasps here also get in the way less that the larger single clasps most folios use, also allowing you to hold the folio open while you use it more easily. Name brand quality OtterBox Strada Series $70 at Amazon OtterBox is known far and wide for big, hulking cases that can survive just about anything, but did you know they did leather cases, too? Meet the Strada Series, which combines a heavy-duty hybrid case with an outer leather folio, protecting your screen from every angle imaginable with a ruggedly handsome look.

While this year's Official Leather Cover from Samsung comes in far more colors — and far more pleasant colors — this year, it's still a rather expensive case, and that may make be a turn-off for some after just spending a bunch on a new phone, so if you want a colorful leather case that won't break the bank, try the Lozeguyc Leather CS Cover. on the folio front, Maxboost mWallet has bee my go-to because it's affordable and dependable, but the bright red AUNEOS Premium Leather Flip Folio is tempting me something fierce.