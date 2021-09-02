Twitter is reportedly working on a set of new privacy features that will allow users to better manage their online presence on the social media site. The new "social privacy" features are meant to make people more comfortable engaging on Twitter.

According to Bloomberg, Twitter is currently considering several features that users may find very helpful when navigating the site. One big one includes hiding old tweets from other users after a set amount of time. This could be anywhere from 30, 60, or 90 days, and tweets would be archived away from users but still visible to the account holder.

There are some unofficial ways to quickly delete all your tweets if you want, but this would be a more direct way to achieve a similar feat.

This could be a handy feature for many users, as Twitter users are notorious for digging up old tweets as part of "cancel culture." Being able to hide old tweets could potentially save some users from being called out later on. That said, the internet rarely forgets, and there are plenty of ways to dig up dirt on someone.

Twitter is also considering letting users edit their follow list and stop individual users from following them, instead of just blocking them, a feature that has been available on Instagram for some time. According to Bloomberg, Twitter plans to test the feature as early as this month.

Other features include hiding liked posts by allowing only certain users to see which tweets you've liked and the ability to remove one's self from a conversation, which is a feature that has been spotted before and will apparently reach testing before the end of the year.

Twitter has been on a crusade trying to find ways to get users to engage more with the site, especially after the failure of Fleets. Bringing new features such as those in development may help make users more comfortable tweeting more if they have more control over the experience.

We've reached out to Twitter for additional information on these features but did not receive a response in time for publication. However, a company spokesperson provided a statement with The Verge, stressing the importance of privacy and allowing users to feel safe and in control of their social presence:

We understand that there's no one size fits all approach to privacy, so we're excited to roll out more features and tools to empower people on Twitter to customize their experience. Our focus on social privacy is inspired by feedback we received through a global research study we conducted to better understand people's perceptions of and needs for privacy around the globe. We'll begin testing some of these features as soon as next week.

The news comes just after the launch of Super Follows and a new Safety Mode feature that the site is testing, which lets users temporarily block others for unwanted interactions. Super Follows is currently available for iOS devices but will soon come to the best Android phones, while Safety Mode is still under development and not yet fully available.