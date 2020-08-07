It's not every day you find major deals on Sony smart TVs and other popular products. That's why you can't skip out on these one-day sales at Amazon and Best Buy on Sony's 4K smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, camera accessories, and more. There's a lot on sale today so be sure to check out both retailers for a look at all the discounts, as only a couple of these deals are shared between the two stores at this time.

Sony Savings Sony 4K TVs and Bluetooth speakers Amazon and Best Buy are both having one-day deals on Sony tech including 4K smart TVs, Bluetooth speakers, true wireless headphones, and more while supplies last. Prices Vary See at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new 4K smart TV this weekend, Amazon has the more affordable options though there are TVs on sale at both retailers. Sony's 49-inch X800G 4K Smart Android TV is the most affordable model available today, now on sale for $499, while the 65-inch X900F 4K Smart Android TV is discounted to $898. Meanwhile, over at Best Buy there are two 65-inch models on sale including the X900H for $1,299.99 and the X950H for $1,599.99. These offers also give you the chance to save up to $200 extra on a sound bar at Best Buy, such as the Sony 3.1-Channel Soundbar that's already discounted to $399.99 today. You must click 'Hot Offer' beneath the price to score the bundled discount.

Before checking out, be sure to give Sony's speakers and headphones on sale a look. Speakers like the XB01 Compact Bluetooth Speaker start as low as $23 right now and come in various fun colors.

While Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, Amazon offers free shipping on orders of just $25 or more — or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. That will also give you access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video Streaming Service and Twitch Prime. There's even a new page full of exclusive members-only discounts.