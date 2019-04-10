Woot has the unlocked 128GB Google Pixel XL in your choice of Quite Black or Very Silver for just $249.99 while supplies last. This deal is about $90 less than its current price being offered at Amazon , though it originally retailed at just over $1000. With that in mind, today's a great day to jump on it, especially considering we haven't seen it drop this low otherwise.

Experience the finer Androids in life, starting with this unlocked Google Pixel XL. Today's deal could score you the unlocked 128GB model in brand new condition with a full warranty for one of its best prices ever.

In case you're wondering, the devices on sale today are in brand new condition and come with a full warranty. Woot also offers free shipping for Amazon Prime members while everyone else is stuck paying a $6 shipping fee.

The Google Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a 12.3MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera. It's compatible with both GSM and CDMA carriers and includes a fingerprint sensor on the back for quick unlocks. It also packs in the Google Assistant, along with 4GB of RAM and a battery that can last for over 30 hours of talk time.

Just a few months ago, we took another look at this device two years after its initial release. If you're wondering how it would hold up to the latest smartphone releases, look no further.

