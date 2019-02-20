Sony's popular WH-1000XM2 Noise Cancelling wireless headphones are down to $279 at Newegg Flash today. Not only are you saving a bit over $70 off their regular price at retailers like Amazon, but you'll also score a free $25 Newegg gift card with today's purchase. Shipping is free.

These headphones have some of the best noise cancellation tech and help isolate you from the noisy outside world, giving you a place of comfort no matter where you are. The smart listening function can also detect your activity and adjust the ambient noise you hear, which helps when you're in a place where you need to hear what's happening around you.

Quickly connect via Bluetooth or NFC and you'll be able to jam out for up to 30 hours on a single charge. There's support for fast charging, giving you 70 minutes off play time from just 10 minutes of charging. On the outside of the ear cups, you can change the track, turn the volume up or down, or take a call with just a tap.

Sony recently released the updated WH-1000XM3 headphones, featuring a new QN1 HD noise-cancelling processor and USB-C charging, which sell for $348.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.