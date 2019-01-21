Amazon, through the end of the day, is offering up to 50% off Timbuk2 backpacks, messenger bags, and more. You can choose from over 20 different styles to suit your travelling needs.

For example, the Timbuk2 Spire Backpack is down to $69.27. Normally it costs $99. It features a waterproof roll-top design plus easy access front pocket. It has dedicated pockets for a laptop up to 15-inches plus a tablet, and the main cavity has plenty of space for books, clothing and more.

There are also a couple of great options for daily commuting including the aptly-named Commute Messenger Bag down to $69.99 from $129, the $44 Q Laptop Backpack, and the Hudson Laptop Briefcase with a $150 savings.

Be sure to browse the rest of the sale before it ends tonight.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.