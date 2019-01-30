We truly are living in the future with doorbells you can answer from anywhere in the world, from the comfort of your smartphone. But it's not always that affordable to add one to your smart home setup, especially if you want one you can trust. Fortunately, Woot is making it a lot less expensive to install the best-in-class Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with the Chime Pro dropping in price to $197.99. That's a $101 savings over buying the doorbell and chime separately.

With the Video Doorbell Pro, you can see who's at your front door in glorious 1080p using the free Ring app, and even interact with them right from your phone thanks to two-way audio. You can also set it up to send you alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the button.

The Chime Pro helps extend the reach of your doorbell and just plugs into a standard electrical outlet. It boosts the Wi-Fi signal in your home so you can connect to the doorbell easier, and it has its own volume control and multiple alert tones, making it quite useful.

Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime account to get free shipping, too.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.