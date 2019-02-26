Right now you can pick up the Prime-exclusive Moto Z3 Play at Amazon for just $339.99 — $60 off its most recent price and the lowest it's ever been. If you don't want to deal with a few of Amazon's apps, you can opt for the regular unlocked version for $349.99, which is $150 less than it regularly sells for. It offers a 6-inch Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and is powered by a Snapdragon 636.

On the back is a nice dual-camera setup, and you can use your existing Moto Mods to bring even more features and functionality to the device. We took a look at the Z3 Play and concluded that while it may not be for everyone, it's a great device for the money. At the time of review, the phone cost nearly $150 more than it does right now, as well. With the lowered price, it's definitely something worth recommending.

