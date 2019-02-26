If you're looking for a great price on a phone with a battery that can easily last for over a day and then some, look no further than the Moto G6 Play. It's already a stellar budget option normally priced at $200, but today you can pick it up Unlocked for only $159.99 at Newegg Flash when you enter promo code NEFPBF57 during checkout. That'll bring it lower than it's ever been priced at Amazon.

The Moto G6 Play is equipped with a 13MP rapid-focus camera, an Octa-Core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB storage with the ability to expand using a microSD card up to 128GB. There's a front-facing 8MP camera as well. The device features a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display and runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the ability to upgrade to Android 9 Pie and future software as it becomes available.

With its 4000mAh battery, this phone is capable of lasting for a couple of days before needing to be recharged. In our review, it lasted for three days of casual use. It doesn't get much better than that. Its customer reviews at Amazon are pretty complimentary as well.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.