Today only, Woot is offering the Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB storage in refurbished condition for just $519.99. The device is listed as Verizon Unlocked but, despite being made for Verizon, this is the U.S. version of this phone and is compatible with major U.S. carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. It carries a 90-day Woot warranty. Brand new, the Pixel 3 XL has a retail price of $999, but can be found at about $800 these days at retailers like B&H . Refurbished models regularly sell for over $650 at Amazon , so you're making a killer saving today.

Regularly selling for $800 of more brand new, you can save big on an unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL via Woot today. With solid hardware, awesome camera smarts, excellent battery life, and easy-to-use software, the Pixel 3 XL is a worthy upgrade.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is offered in Just Black color. It has a 6.3-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 128GB capacity, IP68 water resistance, USB-C port, and front-facing stereo speakers. It has a 12MP rear camera with some awesome camera smarts like Night Sight and Top Shot, plus dual selfie cams with wide-angle and portrait capabilities. Being the XL model, it also has a larger capacity battery than its smaller counterpart.

If you're still unsure about whether to make the move to a Pixel 3 device just yet, take a look at our comprehensive review of the phones which rated them at 4.5 out of 5 stars and resulted in a 'The Best' award. We also have a roundup of the best cases for the Pixel 3 XL if you want to protect your new phone in style.

