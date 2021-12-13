Best Google Pixel 3 XL cases 2022
By Ara Wagoner , Christine Persaud published
Whether you have had your Google Pixel 3 XL for years or just managed to pick one up today, you should really grab yourself one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases (or three) to keep your phone safe when you're out in the big, cruel world — or when you're bumbling around your apartment at 2 a.m. like a half-blind, half-asleep idiot. Whatever the scenario, protect your phone and show off your style with one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases that are offer style and durability.
Spigen Rugged Armor
Spigen's Rugged Armor has been one of our go-to cases for years: it feels great in hand and protects your phone as well as many dual-layer cases would.
Ringke Fusion-X
This big brother of the Fusion features a beefier bumper and reinforced corners for extra protection, and the translucent red version is so lovely.
SUPCASE Full-Body Rugged Holster Case Unicorn Beetle Pro Series
This multi-layer case has all the bells and whistles, from a built-in screen protector to dual-layer construction to an included belt clip.
Poetic Guardian
With vivid color accents, a built-in screen protector, and a rubberized USB-C dust-blocking flap, the Poetic Guardian lives up to its sturdy name.
Ringke Onyx
Carbon fiber accents and contrasting textures make this discreet case look bolder and feel better in hand. It also comes in a subdued purple.
URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG
Featuring leather panels protected by an "Armor Frame" and compatible with wireless charging, this should be the only case your Pixel 3 XL ever needs.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Eschewing hard polycarbonate backs that tend to produce oily rainbows, the Liquid Crystal's flexible TPU is easy to apply and more comfortable to grip.
Maxboost mWallet
This wallet case has white stitching to contrast the black faux leather, features a triangular magnetic clasp, and the cover folds back into a kickstand.
OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
OtterBox has become the Kleenex of heavy-duty phone cases, and it offers a wide array of color options for the Pixel 3 XL, but my favorites are the Stardust and the Tonic Violet.
Getting XL-ent protection
Whether you're after the understated protection of the Spigen Rugged Armor or prefer to show off your Google Pixel 3 XL's natural beauty with the stylish Bellroy Leather case, there's a model for everyone when it comes to the best Google Pixel 3 XL cases. For a phone this expensive, you need to protect your investment for sure.
If you prefer a case that offers heavy-duty protection without hiding the Pixel's innate style, grab yourself the Poetic Guardian. Thanks to the wireless charging on the Pixel 3, you can leave the dust flaps in place over the USB-C port and wirelessly charge, keeping your phone protected from dust, dirt, and the occasional puddle. Just remember: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case!
Looking for something more specific? Check out our round-ups of the best wallet cases, best heavy duty cases, and best thin cases for the Google Pixel 3 XL if none of the ones on this list tickles your fancy.
