Best Google Pixel 3 XL cases 2022

Whether you have had your Google Pixel 3 XL for years or just managed to pick one up today, you should really grab yourself one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases (or three) to keep your phone safe when you're out in the big, cruel world — or when you're bumbling around your apartment at 2 a.m. like a half-blind, half-asleep idiot. Whatever the scenario, protect your phone and show off your style with one of the best Pixel 3 XL cases that are offer style and durability.

Getting XL-ent protection

Whether you're after the understated protection of the Spigen Rugged Armor or prefer to show off your Google Pixel 3 XL's natural beauty with the stylish Bellroy Leather case, there's a model for everyone when it comes to the best Google Pixel 3 XL cases. For a phone this expensive, you need to protect your investment for sure.

If you prefer a case that offers heavy-duty protection without hiding the Pixel's innate style, grab yourself the Poetic Guardian. Thanks to the wireless charging on the Pixel 3, you can leave the dust flaps in place over the USB-C port and wirelessly charge, keeping your phone protected from dust, dirt, and the occasional puddle. Just remember: No matter your taste, your phone needs a case!

