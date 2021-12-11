Best Wallet Cases for the Google Pixel 3 XL in 2022

Given how reliable mobile payment options are these days, it's actually not that big of a deal if you forget your wallet at home. Our phones can now store most credit and/or loyalty cards, with your photo ID being the only physical card you actually need to have on you. This makes a wallet case a fantastic option for the Pixel 3 XL, so we've rounded up some of the best cases available.

Affordable and dependable Maxboost mWallet $10 at Amazon This case has great stitching, which is a lovely white contrast to the black leather. There's room for three cards and some cash. Fun materials Ghostek Exec $13 at Amazon Meld a fun fabric back with a leather-covered elastic card slot and you get a wallet case that's fresh and compatible with magnetic car mounts. Premium, dude! Bellroy Leather Phone Wallet $65 at Amazon From Bellroy, this Made for Google case features four card slots: two on the front cover, and two more hidden between the case and the back of your phone. Hide it away Teelevo Wallet $13 at Amazon Rather than flashing your cards for all to see, this wallet case conceals two cards within its hollow back cover, with the lid doubling as a kickstand. Classic style ProCase Vintage Wallet $23 at Amazon Get that real leather feel for less. The standard folio style here sports a magnetic clasp and storage for two cards and a cash money pocket. Looking swanky Dockem Luxe TPU Wallet $14 at Amazon This card slot case has a very distinct look and I'm absolutely in love with it's tweed-like design and dual card slot design.

Folios, flaps, and card slots

It's hard not to swoon over that Bellroy Leather Wallet case, but if you want a wallet case that won't empty your wallet, the MaxBoost mWallet can do the same job of the Bellroy for a fraction of the price, which frees you up to buy more cases!

If you prefer the card slot style more than the folio, the Ghostek Exec is a fun take on the classic style. It's like a money clip and a phone case had a cute baby, and the compatibility with magnetic stands and car mounts is just icing on the cake.