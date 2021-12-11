Best Wallet Cases for the Google Pixel 3 XL in 2022
By Marc Lagace published
Given how reliable mobile payment options are these days, it's actually not that big of a deal if you forget your wallet at home. Our phones can now store most credit and/or loyalty cards, with your photo ID being the only physical card you actually need to have on you. This makes a wallet case a fantastic option for the Pixel 3 XL, so we've rounded up some of the best cases available.
Maxboost mWallet
This case has great stitching, which is a lovely white contrast to the black leather. There's room for three cards and some cash.
Ghostek Exec
Meld a fun fabric back with a leather-covered elastic card slot and you get a wallet case that's fresh and compatible with magnetic car mounts.
Bellroy Leather Phone Wallet
From Bellroy, this Made for Google case features four card slots: two on the front cover, and two more hidden between the case and the back of your phone.
Teelevo Wallet
Rather than flashing your cards for all to see, this wallet case conceals two cards within its hollow back cover, with the lid doubling as a kickstand.
ProCase Vintage Wallet
Get that real leather feel for less. The standard folio style here sports a magnetic clasp and storage for two cards and a cash money pocket.
Folios, flaps, and card slots
It's hard not to swoon over that Bellroy Leather Wallet case, but if you want a wallet case that won't empty your wallet, the MaxBoost mWallet can do the same job of the Bellroy for a fraction of the price, which frees you up to buy more cases!
If you prefer the card slot style more than the folio, the Ghostek Exec is a fun take on the classic style. It's like a money clip and a phone case had a cute baby, and the compatibility with magnetic stands and car mounts is just icing on the cake.
Marc Lagace was an Apps and Games Editor at Android Central between 2016 and 2020. You can reach out to him on Twitter [@spacelagace.
