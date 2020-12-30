The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Codex Edition over-ear Bluetooth headphones have matched an all-time low price at $249.98 on Amazon. This is Amazon price-matching Best Buy's deal of the day, which features the same headphones at the same price for a limited time. The other colored versions of this headset are still going for $350, which is the normal price for these. You're saving $100 and getting the lowest price we've ever seen for this version of the Crossfade 2. October was the first time we saw them drop this low, too, so they haven't been going on sale very often considering they've been around since 2018.

Listen up V-Moda Crossfade 2 over-ear Bluetooth headphones Codex Edition Adds the aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs, an improvement over previous generations. Has 50mm drivers for superior sound, hybrid use of wired and wireless modes, and a built-in mic. The battery lasts up to 14 hours. It has military-grade durability. $249.98 $350.00 $100 off See at Amazon

This is a special version of the Crossfade 2, by the way. The Codex Edition is different than the regular Crossfade 2 Wireless and only $50 more thanks to today's deal. The Codex Edition starts at a base price about $60 more than the regular headphones and offers much higher-quality audio thanks to the support of several Bluetooth codecs: aptX, AAC, and SBC. The regular version only supports aptX, so if sound and media compatibility matter to you that much you should invest in the Codex version.

Other than that, the headphones are relatively the same. These are tough, well-built headphones with a nearly indestructible leather headband, a steel frame, and military standards of durability. You can literally twist the headband around and it won't break, which means they're great for travel and can survive bumps and bruises.

The earpads are extra large for extra comfort, and the entire thing can be folded up for easy transport and storage. You can switch between wireless and wired easily to save on battery life as well, even though the battery will last up to 14 hours. The headphones have 50mm drivers for excellent frequency response and clear audio.