The C wire ("common" wire) is the wire that provides continuous power to your thermostat. Older thermostats didn't really need it because they were simple on/off affairs, but smart thermostats, what with their displays and constant connection to Wi-Fi, need continuous power. That being said, if you don't already have a C wire in your system, you can get around having to install one with these smart thermostats.

The need for a C wire can certainly stunt your smart thermostat search, but if you'd prefer not to have to install one, then the Nest Thermostat E is your best option — and it's rather affordable. If you do, however, have a little electrical knowhow, the ecobee4 is the best smart thermostat money can buy, and the power extension kit makes life much easier.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.