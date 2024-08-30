Google's absurdly dim Nest Learning Thermostat is getting brightness controls

What you need to know

Google's Nest Learning Thermostat (4th-Gen) receives a 3.3-star rating following an onslaught of negative consumer reviews.

Many of the negative reviews state the device's display is far too dim, which Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich also experienced.

A Google statement says the company is working to bring brightness controls to the device and they will "arrive soon."

Google launched its fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat in early August, but user complaints are forcing a necessary change.

Consumers getting their hands on the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat have started reporting displeasure with its display. As spotted by 9to5Google, those leaving reviews on Amazon have reduced the device's overall score to a mediocre 3.3 stars.

Clicking "Critical Reviews" will quickly showcase how users find the lack of brightness controls frustrating. The top comment in this section warns users to stay away as they cannot "adjust brightness, display is dim." The user adds that approaching the device will prompt it to light up; however, it's lackluster as they can't read the numbers on the screen.

The consumer states that they're forced to be "on top of the thermostat" to see anything.

Another user hops on the bandwagon, stating "the display looks great, but it's very dim." This comment also claims that it's hard to read what's on the display because of how dark it appears.

Moreover, Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich corroborates many of the negative reviews about Google's latest thermostat. The lack of brightness controls, resulting in a terribly dim display, was an aspect Sutrich complained about the most. Additionally, he states that it was "hard to get a good picture of it."

Google reportedly informed 9to5 that it's working to roll out brightness controls for the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. The company adds this should "arrive soon," but did not offer a concrete timeline.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google highlighted its 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat during its hardware event a few weeks ago. With nearly invisible bezels, the thermostat features home screen customization and Dynamic Farsight. The latter is an upgrade to the original version, which lets users see what's on the screen from afar. As you approach, the thermostat will display more details.

Unfortunately, with the awfully dim display problems, Google's Dynamic Farsight isn't getting time to shine (bad joke).

Elsewhere, Google's thermostat upgrade would likely serve as a fantastic Pixel Watch iteration in the future. The new smart home device is used with touch as it lacks any sort of physical button. This idea was rumored for the Pixel Watch 3, but it never came to pass.