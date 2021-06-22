Whether you've got an older Android phone that's always low on storage space, or a more recent model that you want to future-proof with a few extra gigabytes, a microSD card can be one of the most useful Android accessories you can buy.

This Prime Day, among the many great phone deals out there, Amazon is also cutting prices on microSD cards from big-name brands. So whether you want removable storage for photos, videos, music, podcasts or anything else, it's a great time to invest in an SD card for the first time — or finally upgrade and retire the one you already have.

These are the six best Prime Day Android microSD card deals we've seen so far.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB | 50% off at Amazon Samsung's EVO Select line is a long time favorite of ours, providing all the performance you'll need for most kinds of media playback, while also packing enough capacity to significantly boost the storage of an Android phone. This 256GB card is 50% off today. $25.99 at Amazon SanDisk Extreme 512GB | 24% off at Amazon If you're after a no-holds-barred storage card that provides huge capacity and super-quick data transfer speeds, look no further than SanDisk's Extreme microSD series. This 512GB card probably has more space than your phone's internal storage, and with 160MB/sec read speeds it's plenty fast too. $75.99 at Amazon PNY 32GB microSD 3-pack | 25% off at Amazon Maybe you're looking to upgrade the storage in a bunch of older smartphones or other devices. This PNY 3-pack of 32GB microSD cards works out at just $4.49 each, while also boasting Class 10 U1 speeds. If you like cheap and cheerful, this deal is definitely worth a look. $13.49 at Amazon PNY 256GB Elite-X | 29% off at Amazon For a great balance between storage speeds aand capacity, this PNY Elite-X 256GB card is well worth checking out. It's rated Class 10, U3 and V30, making it a great match for 4K Ultra HD video recording, while also boasting an A1 (app 1) performance rating if you need to offload apps from an older Android phone. $30.39 at Amazon SanDisk Ultra 512GB | 19% off at Amazon This SanDisk card is the cheapest we've seen this Prime Day for a big-name 512GB microSD. It's not quite as fast as the SanDisk Extreme option listed above, but it still packs a Class 10, U1, A1 rating and up to 120MB/sec read speeds, making it more than quick enough for most people. $56.04 at Amazon SanDisk Extreme 1TB | 35% off at Amazon Sure, a 1 terabyte (1024GB) microSD card is going to be way ovekill for most folks. But if you want the best in terms of speed and a frankly ludicrous amount of storage space, then this SanDisk Extreme card more than lives up to its name. And you'll score a hefty discount this Prime Day. $173.84 at Amazon

Remember, not all Android phones support microSD expansion, and larger cards may require a more recent model to work properly. So be sure to check your phone's specifications before buying.