There's no doubt that everyone wants a good deal on Prime Day, but not every deal lives up to the hype. Thankfully, these Motorola phones join the ranks of incredible Prime Day smartphone deals as some of the best ways to save money while still getting something new. In this case, several of Motorola's best budget-minded phones can be had for under $200!
Our pick for today's deals is the Moto G Power (2021) with 64GB of internal storage. It's $50 off for Prime Day — that's a 20% discount over the normal price — making it the steepest-discounted Moto G Power model Amazon has on sale right now. 64GB of storage is enough for tons of apps, pictures, and video and will keep you from worrying about storage space for a good long while. The massive 5,000mAh battery and efficient processor means that rated 3-day battery life will actually live up to the claim, so you won't have to worry about charging regularly.
Moto G Power (2021) 64GB | $50 off at Amazon
The Moto G Power (2021) is a powerful buy at $200, especially since this 64GB model is selling at the 32GB price for Prime Day. That $50 you'll save can be better used elsewhere, but we'll let you decide what to do with your hard-earned money. We're just here to help you save on a great phone.
Our review of the Moto G Power (2021) was based on the less expensive version, which is on sale today for $169.99. That one comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, while our highlighted deal bumps that up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Given that one of our chief complaints revolved around performance — in this case likely the cause of having only 3GB of RAM — the 4GB model should be a better overall experience.
It's well worth noting that Motorola didn't just keep the 3.5mm headset jack around — the vanishing of which is a crime committed by too many smartphone vendors these days — but it has also developed a version of Android that's simply a joy to use. The Moto G Power is still running Android 10, but Motorola has promised to get it updated to Android 11 in relatively short order, so expect that to happen probably sometime this year.
If the Moto G Power doesn't work for you for any reason at all, Motorola has a host of phones on sale today that might tickle your fancy, instead. They're covering the gamut, from the even more affordable Moto E to the significantly more powerful Motorola edge, so there should be something for everyone on Prime Day.
Moto G Power 32GB
Folks who don't use their phones all that often can save $30 by opting for the less expensive Moto G Power model. This one cuts the RAM and storage down, making it less desirable for power users.
Moto E
The Moto E is already the most affordable phone Motorola makes, and now this Prime Day sale somehow takes $35 dollars off that already low price tag. 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP camera, and Android 10 power the show, and the modern form factor means this one looks like it cost you a whole lot more.
Now for the upgrades
If you're looking for something with a little more oomph, or need something specific like a stylus, these Moto phones deliver.
Moto G Stylus
Write $30 off the price of the Moto G Stylus with this Prime Day deal and add some productive capabilities that are normally reserved for more expensive phones with "note" in the name. Featuring 2-day battery life, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 48MP main camera.
Motorola One 5G Ace
The next step up is a big step, yet you'll still be getting $50 off the regular price on Prime Day. 5G connectivity is made possible by the Snapdragon 750G processor, which is considerably faster than what's in the phones above. On top of that, you'll be getting 6GB of RAM for great multitasking, 128GB of storage for all your needs, and an unlocked phone that works on all US carriers.
Motorola Edge
This one is as fancy as it looks and, based on our review last year, it's a phenomenal alternative to the OnePlus 8. Like that phone, the cameras are good but not quite Pixel level, so if cameras are a big deal for you, you might want to spend that money on a Pixel, instead.
