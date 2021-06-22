We're halfway through the festivities of Amazon's two-day Prime Day event, but the deals are as good as ever. It's not just Amazon who's having a sale though, competitors Best Buy and Walmart have generously decided to give loads of discounts on devices such as the beautifully crafted Galaxy Tab S7 as well. Time's running out! But to save you the hassle, we've compiled a list of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets available today!

A tablet is a very handy device, and Samsung is very, very good at making them. We're kicking off this list with the 64GB 8-inch Galaxy Tab A that's selling for only $140 on Amazon today. It's one of the best Samsung tablets that you can get in 2021 for that amount. The 30% slash in its price is a sweet bargain! You can also find the 32GB version of the same Galaxy Tab A at Best Buy and Walmart for a little over $100.