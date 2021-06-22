We're halfway through the festivities of Amazon's two-day Prime Day event, but the deals are as good as ever. It's not just Amazon who's having a sale though, competitors Best Buy and Walmart have generously decided to give loads of discounts on devices such as the beautifully crafted Galaxy Tab S7 as well. Time's running out! But to save you the hassle, we've compiled a list of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets available today!
A tablet is a very handy device, and Samsung is very, very good at making them. We're kicking off this list with the 64GB 8-inch Galaxy Tab A that's selling for only $140 on Amazon today. It's one of the best Samsung tablets that you can get in 2021 for that amount. The 30% slash in its price is a sweet bargain! You can also find the 32GB version of the same Galaxy Tab A at Best Buy and Walmart for a little over $100.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch 64GB | $60 off Amazon
This 8-inch Galaxy Tab A features 64GB of internal storage and has excellent battery life. If that 64GB memory isn't enough for you, you can expand it up to a whopping 512GB via microSD. There's WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity along with an 8MP so that you can video chat as well.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 64GB | $80 off at Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 boasts a large 10.4-inch display perfect for streaming content, playing games, or just getting some light work done. Don't worry about binge-watching your favorite series because it's got a USB Type-C port with fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-inch 128GB | $110 off at Amazon
This one's a huge discount as Amazon has slashed the price by $110 neat. This version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with 128GB of local storage, a 10.4-inch display, and an S Pen out of the box. You will love the vibrant color output on the tab and its sleek metal design.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 8-inch 64GB | $97 off at Amazon
A rugged tablet is unheard of but pretty darn useful. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the perfect device to take along with you on your travels as it's got GPS and an audio port. It's shockproof and waterproof with a military-grade IP rating! The Tab Active 3 comes with a special adaptative S Pen, which is also near-immune to the forces of nature.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch 128GB | $165 off at Amazon
If you're looking to splurge in a reasonable fashion, get the Galaxy S7 Tab. Bearing a beautiful 11-inch LCD panel, the Tab S7 runs Android 10, and it's got 128GB of local storage. It also ships with an S Pen, so you don't need to buy one separately. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all offering over $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 right now!
There are thousands of more deals live on Amazon right now. If you're looking to buy some discounted Android phones, smartwatches, or Amazon devices, be sure to sift through all the Prime Day deals thoroughly!
