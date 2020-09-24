Earlier today the all-new Echo (4th generation) was unveiled and there are already two great offers to consider if you're looking to buy Amazon's latest smart speaker. This iteration of the speaker debuts at the same price as its predecessor, $99.99, though right now you can save $30 off the cost of two speakers when you add both to your cart and use promo code ECHO2PK during checkout.
If you are only looking to buy one Echo speaker today, make sure to grab this Echo bundle with a free Philips Hue smart bulb. It's the same price as the speaker without the bulb and you're getting a free smart bulb valued at $30 with the purchase. We'll get into the rest of the deals on Amazon's newest speakers below.
Take your pick
Echo (4th generation)
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is now available to pre-order, and Amazon already has two great offers to consider when purchasing! You can snag a free Philips Hue smart bulb when you buy one or $30 off when you buy two.
$169.99
$199.99 $30 off
The all-new Echo smart speaker not only features improved sound but a new and improved look as well. It lets you voice control the speaker thanks to its built-in Alexa voice assistant so you can play music from services like Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, or SiriusXM. Alexa can also tell you the latest news, answer questions, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices upon command. Unlike the all-new Echo Dot, the full-sized Echo also features a built-in hub which lets you set up compatible Zigbee devices or Ring smart lighting products.
Meanwhile, the all-new Echo Dot is available at half the cost of the all-new Echo. You can save $20 on the price of 2 today by using promo code ECHO2PK at checkout. This deal is also valid on the new Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition models which are each priced at $59.99 apiece.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. That will also get you ready for Prime Day which is likely to occur mid-October.
