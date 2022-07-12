You'll pay less for a Fire HD 8 tablet than a tank of gas on Prime Day
The 32GB Fire HD 8 is on sale for just $45
Amazon makes one of the better cheap tablets you can buy and this Prime Day deal for the 32GB 9-inch HD model has it priced at just $45 (opens in new tab). That's half-price and a heck of a deal.
While you won't have access to Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store, Amazon has its own Fire ecosystem and you'll find just about any app you need along with a wide selection of movies, books, and more through your Amazon Prime subscription.
With up to 12 hours of battery life and a slot for MicroSD removable storage, the HD tablet is a great device for consuming offline content. When connected to Wi-Fi, you have your choice of streaming services that includes movies, shows, music, and gaming thanks to Amazon Luna.
Amazon has a long list of great products and the Fire tablets are some of its best.
Great tablet, great price
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet:
$89.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You can spend a lot more on an 8-inch tablet but you don't really need to do it. The Fire HD 8 is a great size, is part of Amazon's huge product ecosystem, and Prime Day has it at a great price.
For most people, a great tablet is the perfect content consumption device. Whether you're surfing the web, using social media, or watching your favorite videos doing it on a device with a bigger screen is always better. Grabbing one for half price on Prime Day only sweetens the whole deal.
Putting together your shopping list for Prime Day? Take a look at our guides to the best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day smartwatch deals so you're totally prepped when it's time to buy.
