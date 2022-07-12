Live
Best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices 2022: live roundup of Fire TV, Ring, Blink, Kindle, and more!
Amazon is rolling out deals for thousands of products for Prime Day 2022, but some of the biggest deals are happening for Amazon's own devices. Now, usually, when we think of products from Amazon, the first devices that come to mind are Echo smart speakers, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets, except there are far more items that are under the Amazon umbrella that are getting some amazing sales.
There are so many products on sale right now for Prime Day with more rolling out throughout the day and we're going to keep you up to date on them all for you here — live so that you don't miss out on saving big money on the items you need.
While Amazon devices are picking up some pretty great discounts for Prime Day 2022, we are tracking sales across all of Amazon for you on our all-encompassing Prime Day deals live blog. If you are looking for Prime Day smartwatch deals or Prime Day phone deals — we've got you covered there too.
While all of the Amazon Echo speakers are getting some amazing deals right now, like the Echo Dot (4th gen) for only $19.99, adding a screen to your smart speaker brings even more functionality to it and the Echo Show 5 is a great way to start. The 5.5-inch display is wonderful for seeing who's at the door from your Ring Video Doorbell, also on sale for as low as $48, watching shows on Amazon Prime Video, telling the time, and so much more. There's even a version for kids that adds in some fun features just for them while keeping it all kid-friendly thanks to Amazon Kids+.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 43" |
$409.99$239.99
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 50" |
$279.99$279.99
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 65" |
$829.99$499.99
- Amazon Fire TV Omni 75" |
$1,099.99$749.99
Amazon's Fire TV line-up devices that you can plug into your television are great and are picking up amazing deals themselves like the $12 Fire TV Stick Lite. But if you are looking for a new TV and want the best Amazon Fire TV experience, then you can't miss the deals on the Omni Series devices. These are Amazon's first self-branded televisions and they have some excellent features not found on other smart TV. Check out our review of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch to find out more.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet |
$89.99$44.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet | $
109.99$64.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet |
$149.99$74.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet |
$179.99$104.99
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet |
$139.99$69.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet |
$199.99$119.99
Amazon's Fire Tablets are perfect for browsing the web, watching movies, playing games, and more. There are lots of deals going on for nearly all of the Fire Tablet options, but the Fire HD 8 is perhaps the best bang for the buck option out there thanks to its very capable hardware and very nice HD display. If it's a child you're buying a tablet for, be sure to check out the deals on the Fire Kids Tablet options. We've got a handy guide to help out with that decision too.
- Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi router |
$99.00$49.00
- Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi system |
$169.00$143.00
- Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh WiFi system |
$299.00$194.00
- Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh WiFi router |
$139.00$90.00
Amazon and eero offer some of the fastest and most advanced routers on the market today. Whether you want to expand your existing eero Wi-Fi network by picking up another eero Pro router or you want to upgrade your entire home network by getting a complete mesh system — you can't miss out on these deals from eero.
