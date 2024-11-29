The iPad Pro M4 FINALLY goes on sale for Black Friday, but you'll need to act now

While I prefer using Android phones, I turn to the iPad whenever I need a bigger screen. I used most models released in the last ten years, and while my go-to has been the iPad Pro 12.9 over the last 12 months, I switched to the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 two months ago, and it is nothing short of incredible.

I've always wanted an iPad with an OLED panel, and the iPad Pro M4 delivers on that front. Thanks to a tandem OLED — where two OLED panels are sandwiched together — you get the best of both worlds: outstanding color fidelity, and increased brightness levels. If you're using an iPad and are mulling an upgrade, the iPad Pro M4 is the ideal choice, and thanks to Black Friday, it's finally on sale — the 11-inch model is down to $849 on Amazon (by using a $50 coupon), and the 13-inch variant is available for $1,099, a $200 discount.

Apple iPad Pro M4 11-inch: $999 $849 at Amazon The iPad Pro M4 isn't just the best iPad ever made — it's also one of the best Apple products I've used. You'll need to hold the tablet to understand just how sleek the design is, and the M4 hardware runs rings around any other tablet available today. Obviously, the OLED panel is the biggest reason to get the iPad Pro M4, and even from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the difference is startling. And with a $150 discount, now is the best time to make the switch.

Apple iPad Pro M4 13-inch: $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon The 11-inch model is great by itself, but I got used to a bigger screen, so I went with the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. It has the distinction of being even thinner than the 11-inch model, and it is a joy to hold and use. Honestly, this is the best iPad you can get right now, and while it still costs a sizeable amount of cash, a $200 discount makes it a smidgen more accessible.

✅Recommended if: You've been waiting to switch to an OLED iPad. The iPad Pro M4 has a lot of other upgrades, but the OLED screen is the headlining addition this year, and it makes using the tablet that much more enjoyable.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't need an OLED panel. If you're just looking for a reliable iPad, I'd suggest going with the iPad Air — that model is down to $499 now for the 11-inch version and $699 for the 13-inch option.

The OLED panel makes the iPad Pro M4 that much more enticing; it's a definite visual upgrade, and I found my usage increasing after switching to this model. The M2 is plenty fast, but the latest M4 silicon is in a league of its own, and it does a fantastic job with gaming in general. You get other niceties; the front camera's positioning is much better, you get 256GB of storage as standard on the base model, and it has great battery life.

I like the 13-inch model as it has greater screen real estate and doesn't take up too much room, and it is even thinner. The sleek design is a big differentiator this year, and the new Pencil Pro (now down to $94) makes sketching on the device an absolute joy. You can also get the tablet with an anti-glare coating, and as always, there's cellular connectivity that costs an additional $200. Oh, and Apple Intelligence is going live shortly, so you'll get a whole suite of exciting AI-backed features on the tablet.

Switching to the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2, the three biggest differences are the OLED panel, location of the front camera, and thinner design. If you're using an older iPad and considering an upgrade, the iPad Pro M4 is an instant recommendation — particularly now that it is down to $849.